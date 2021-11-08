CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

iStock Announces Inaugural Inclusion Grant Awarding $20,000 to Emerging Commercial Photographers, Videographers and Illustrators Globally

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour organizations which work directly with underrepresented communities in the U.S., UK, LATAM and Australia are partnering with iStock to support those creators who need it most. iStock, a leader in affordable visual communications for the creative, entrepreneurial, student and SMB communities, today announces the launch of its inaugural...

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Memorandum of Understanding Signed By the Veyond Metaverse, Inc. and Krista Kim Studio, Inc.

Veyond Metaverse (VM), Inc. announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Krista Kim Studio, Inc. for a global collaboration agreement related to the integration of VM’s fully immersive haptic technology into Krista Kim’s metaverse art creation. Veyond Metaverse, Inc., a leader of the state-of-the-art human-machine interface and...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Marketing and Communications Agency Hahn Public Acquires Data Science and Analytics Firm

Austin-based marketing and communications firm Hahn Public has acquired Statistical Vision, a Houston-based data science and analytics firm to support clients with predictive business forecasting tools. The acquisition expands Hahn Public to a 48-person agency with combined revenues of more than $10 million annually. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

NXTsoft Announces Spin-off of ThreatAdvice from Parent Company, Standing Up Its Cybersecurity, MSSP and MSP Solutions on Their Own

The ThreatAdvice Platform is expected to exceed $10M in revenue in the coming year. NXTsoft, a company focused on data security, data connectivity, data analytics, data management and data migration announced that it is spinning off its ThreatAdvice division, which is focused on providing the highest standard of excellence in cybersecurity solutions, into its own company.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Incentive Solutions Names Nancy Piepho as VP of North America Client Solutions

Following the recent acquisition of OneAffiniti, Incentive Solutions has named Nancy Piepho as the Vice President of North America Client Solutions. Piepho previously served as Director of Strategic Alliances and Accounts at OneAffiniti. In this new role, she will serve as a key player in communicating the expanded range of services to clients.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Photography#Istock#Illustrators#Illustration#Latam#Smb#Inclusion Grant#Women#Black Women Photographers#Creative Access
martechseries.com

SugarCRM Announces 2021 Customer Breakthrough Award Winners

Inaugural Awards Program Celebrates Global Customers Pushing the Boundaries of the Sugar Platform for Breakthrough Customer Experience and Business Growth. SugarCRM, provider of the award-winning AI-driven CRM platform, announced the global winners of its inaugural SugarCRM Customer Breakthrough Awards. The awards recognize breakthrough success in customer experience with winners in various awards categories, including regional Customer of the Year winners in Asia-Pacific, EMEA, Latin America, and North America.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

SupportLogic Expands Leadership Team with VP of Finance and VP of People

Nick Tarnoff and Liz Bronson Join AI-Based Support Experience Leader as it Begins to Scale After Closing Series B Funding. SupportLogic, the world’s first proactive Support Experience (SX) platform, today announced the appointments of Nick Tarnoff as VP of Finance and Liz Bronson as VP of People. Tarnoff and Bronson both join SupportLogic fresh off its recent Series B funding to help the company scale its people and business operations.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
martechseries.com

o9 Solutions Recognized by the World Economic Forum With the 2021 New Champions Awards for Excellence in Innovation

O9 Solutions, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, has been recognized by the World Economic Forum’s 2021 New Champions Awards for “Excellence in Innovation.”. The World Economic Forum New Champions initiative is a community consisting of dynamic high-growth companies that are championing new business...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Private Division Acquires Developer Roll7

Private Division, a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., announced that they have acquired video game developer Roll7. Based in London, the BAFTA award-winning studio is currently developing OlliOlli World to be published by Private Division and planned for launch this winter during Take-Two’s fiscal fourth quarter ending March 31, 2022. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NCAA
martechseries.com

‘Champions of Trust’ Research Reveals Emergence of New Generation of Leadership for a Digital-First World

Trulioo report identifies qualities needed for compliance, risk and IT security professionals to build online trust and create a sustainable digital ecosystem. ->87% of organizations report digital identity is increasing in importance. ->73% of compliance, risk and IT security professionals say it’s extremely important that organizations up-level standards for building...
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Clarus Commerce Wins Three Awards at 2021 Loyalty360 Expo

End-to-end loyalty solutions provider recognized for its commitment to providing best-in-class technology and services to its customers. Clarus Commerce, a leading provider of end-to-end loyalty solutions, along with recently acquired PrizeLogic, announced it has been named the winner of three Loyalty360 awards across the Technology, Agency & Strategy and Customer Insights & Metrics categories at the 2021 Loyalty360 Loyalty Expo.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Gabriel Marketing Group Wins Seven 2021 MarCom Awards for Excellence in Digital Marketing and PR

Gabriel Marketing Group (GMG), the industry’s leading digital marketing and public relations agency for high-growth technology companies, announced it was awarded seven of the top prizes at the 2021 MarCom Awards, an annual international awards program that recognizes excellence in marketing and communications. The three Platinum and four Gold 2021 MarCom Awards bring GMG’s 2021 tally to 44 industry awards for its growth marketing, digital advertising and PR services.
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Digimarc Corporation To Acquire Product Cloud Company EVRYTHNG Limited

Digimarc and EVRYTHNG unite the world’s most powerful product identification engine with the industry’s most advanced product intelligence cloud platform. Digimarc Corporation , creator of Digimarc watermarks that are driving the next generation of digital identification and detection-based solutions, announced it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Product Cloud company EVRYTHNG Limited in a stock transaction.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Cotswold Industries – Innovative Manufacturing Solutions for a Better Tomorrow

Cotswold Industries is a third-generation family-owned business that knows the importance of protecting the planet. As large-scale providers of next-generation fabrics, they produce cutting-edge, quality technical textiles and blends for front-line professionals, including healthcare workers and the military. Cotswold takes their social and environmental responsibilities seriously and conducts all aspects of business following the highest ethical standards. Over 50 percent of their manufacturing takes place on U.S. soil, providing important jobs to Americans and supporting the national economy. They value the success and growth of their employees and every actor in the ﬁeld-to-mill supply chain—even overseas. In addition to fostering innovation and...
ADVOCACY
dallassun.com

HBW News announces winners of Global 50 Glory Awards 2021

New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI/Heylin Spark): HBW News is an international media platform that brings exclusive news stories from more than 30 countries. The Global 50 Glory Awards 2021 is an initiative by HBW News to recognize and honor the 50 most promising visionaries, innovators, entrepreneurs and leaders in multiple sectors.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Blavity Hosts Sixth Annual AfroTech Conference in First-Ever Black Metaverse to Build Stronger Multicultural Tech Community

The event brought together 15,000+ innovators, engineers, venture capitalists, recruiters, technologists, and culture enthusiasts from all over the world to exchange ideas and build a stronger Black tech community. Blavity Inc., the diversified digital media company behind AfroTech, 21Ninety, Travel Noire, Shadow and Act, and Blavity News, announced the success...
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

1&1 Versatel Partners With RingCentral to Bring the Power of Gigabit Internet and Business Communications to its Customers

RingCentral and 1&1 Versatel will offer organizations of all sizes a jointly developed cloud communications solution – RingCentral mit 1&1 Connected Calls. 1&1 Versatel, one of Germany’s leading business-to-business (B2B) providers of fiber gigabit connections and network-related services, announced their partnership with RingCentral, Inc. , a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions. As part of the partnership, 1&1 Versatel will offer customers a new co-branded cloud communications solution, RingCentral mit 1&1 Connected Calls, which includes RingCentral’s Message Video Phone™ (MVP®) platform and RingCentral’s stand-alone video meetings and team messaging product as well as cloud phone system.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Syniti Completes Q3 with Record Software and Alliance Partner Bookings, Strong Growth in Services, Enhanced Product Features and New Global 2000 Customers

Syniti, a global leader in enterprise data management, continues its rapid growth in 2021 with the completion of its third quarter fiscal period delivering record software bookings, double digit growth in services bookings, triple digit growth with alliance partners and new capabilities in its Syniti Knowledge Platform. In addition, Syniti added 22 net-new enterprise customers in its third quarter, including seven Global 20001 public companies, and now counts 9 of the 10 top pharmaceutical and life sciences as well as 8 of the 10 leading food and beverage companies as customers.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

ESE Completes Acquisition of European Esports Media Company, Frenzy

ESE Entertainment Inc. (“we”, “ESE”, or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that is has completed its previously announced acquisition of 100% of the shares of Frenzy sp. z.o.o. (“Frenzy”), a European esports media and technology company. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Christina Richards, CMO at Virtana. Frenzy is...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy