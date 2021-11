In week 9 of the 2021 NFL season, the Green Bay Packers will travel to the edge of the great plains to play the Kansas City Chiefs after nine days of rest. Green Bay’s 24-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals last Thursday gave them a 7-1 record and a position in the top spot in the NFC, and, importantly, the schedule affords them a substantial rest period to get ready for a big matchup with Patrick Mahomes and company.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO