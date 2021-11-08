The weekend in Europe: Woes for Barca and ‘Mou’ as Nkumku in limelight

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Coming off a three-match winless streak in the Spanish league with an interim coach, Barcelona will head to Ukraine to face Dynamo Kyiv without two of its veterans because of health issues. Defender Gerard Piqué is nursing a right calf strain and striker Sergio Aguero is under observation after undergoing heart tests. The team is being coached by interim manager Sergi Barjuán after Ronald Koeman was fired last week. Bayern Munich hosts Benfica knowing a win will secure its place in the next round. The Bavarian powerhouse is yet to concede a goal in the competition after beating Barcelona (3-0), Dynamo Kyiv (5-0) and Benfica (4-0). Bayern will be keen to keep the visitors scoreless again after conceding seven goals in its last two games. The German team’s coach, Julian Nagelsmann, hopes to be back on the sideline after recovering from the coronavirus. Benfica is winless in its last two games in all competitions.

SOCCER ・ 14 DAYS AGO