UEFA

The weekend in Europe: Woes for Barca and ‘Mou’ as Nkumku in limelight

World Soccer Talk
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParis (AFP) – As Xavi Hernandez confronts a huge job in front of him at Barcelona, Real Sociedad lead La Liga. Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho’s star seems to be dwindling further in Rome but there is a new French superstar emerging in the Bundesliga. AFP Sport looks at some talking...

worldsoccertalk.com

World Soccer Talk

Alves agrees Barca return under Xavi

Madrid (AFP) – Barcelona announced on Friday that veteran defender Dani Alves will be returning to the club as new coach Xavi Hernandez’s first signing. Alves, 38, has been a free agent since leaving Sao Paulo in September but is ineligible until the transfer window opens early next window. He...
SOCCER
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Struggling Barca in Kyiv; Man United at Atalanta

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Coming off a three-match winless streak in the Spanish league with an interim coach, Barcelona will head to Ukraine to face Dynamo Kyiv without two of its veterans because of health issues. Defender Gerard Piqué is nursing a right calf strain and striker Sergio Aguero is under observation after undergoing heart tests. The team is being coached by interim manager Sergi Barjuán after Ronald Koeman was fired last week. Bayern Munich hosts Benfica knowing a win will secure its place in the next round. The Bavarian powerhouse is yet to concede a goal in the competition after beating Barcelona (3-0), Dynamo Kyiv (5-0) and Benfica (4-0). Bayern will be keen to keep the visitors scoreless again after conceding seven goals in its last two games. The German team’s coach, Julian Nagelsmann, hopes to be back on the sideline after recovering from the coronavirus. Benfica is winless in its last two games in all competitions.
SOCCER
BBC

Transfer news: Xavi wants to bring Pogba to Barca

Manchester United's France midfielder Paul Pogba, 28, who is out of contract at the end of this season, has been included on Xavi's list of players that he wants to sign for Barcelona, if he becomes their next manager. (El Nacional - in Spanish), external. However, Paris St-Germain are the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Brazil legend Formiga to retire from national team

Rio de Janeiro (AFP) – The most-capped player in Brazil’s history, 43-year-old Formiga, will play her final match for the national team this month after a storied career including seven World Cup and Olympics appearances, officials said Tuesday. The iconic midfielder will don the Selecao’s yellow-and-green jersey for the last...
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Howe braces for relegation battle at ‘perfect-fit’ Newcastle

Newcastle (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Newcastle’s new manager Eddie Howe said Wednesday he can cope with soaring expectations at the Premier League club after their Saudi-led takeover as he braces for a tough relegation battle. Howe has replaced Steve Bruce at St James’s Park after his predecessor departed by mutual...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

PSG women’s football star detained after teammate attacked

Paris (AFP) – Paris Saint-Germain women’s footballer Aminata Diallo was detained by police Wednesday in connection with a vicious street assault on a teammate and fellow French national player last week, her club said. Diallo was returning with fellow midfielder Kheira Hamraoui from a Paris dinner organised by PSG last...
PUBLIC SAFETY
World Soccer Talk

Breaking down Brazil’s dominance in world soccer

Brazil’s dominance in the soccer world is one of historic and current significance. Of course, we all know how the nation leads all countries in World Cup Championships. The country consistently produces world-class players that dominate the club scene. Now, Brazil is expanding their domestic output to match the game’s global development.
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Report: Three things Xavi wants as Barca manager

One could probably say that Barcelona need Xavi more than Xavi needs Barcelona at this point. That meant that Xavi had a bit of negotiating power when it came to letting the Barca higher-ups know what he wants in charge. Sport are reporting that the first thing Xavi wants is...
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Returning fans to play key part in Asian World Cup qualifying

Hong Kong (AFP) – Home support could prove decisive in Asian World Cup qualifying Thursday when Australia play on their own patch for the first time in two years while a full house will roar on Son Heung-min’s South Korea. The coronavirus has played havoc with Asian qualifying for Qatar,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Salah has two goals as African World Cup qualifying intensifies

Johannesburg (AFP) – Liverpool marksman Mo Salah leads Egypt against Angola this weekend with the clear objective of ending his scoring drought to help lift his nation into the final stage of Africa World Cup qualifying. Qualifying for the 2022 tournament in Qatar intensifies on the continent with the last...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Ferdinand says it is time for Solskjaer to leave Man Utd

London (AFP) – Rio Ferdinand has called for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to hand over the Manchester United manager’s “baton” after a string of damaging results left the club well off the pace in the Premier League. The Norwegian boss is under intense pressure after a 5-0 home thumping by Liverpool...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

USMNT hosts Mexico in World Cup Qualifying clash

The October round of World Cup Qualifying for the USMNT was better than the September round of World Cup Qualifying. First off, Gregg Berhalter’s squad earned six points as compared to five in September. Also, after two draws and a win, the USMNT looked more comfortable with two wins. Although, the matchday five loss to Panama drew some ire.
MLS
World Soccer Talk

Mount, Shaw could miss England qualifiers: Southgate

London (AFP) – Gareth Southgate says Mason Mount and Luke Shaw could miss England’s World Cup qualifiers against Albania and San Marino, but Jack Grealish is fit for the crucial fixtures on the road to Qatar. Southgate’s side host Albania at Wembley on Friday and travel to San Marino on...
WORLD
World Soccer Talk

Czech billionaire buys 27 percent stake in West Ham

London (AFP) – Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky has completed his purchase of a 27 percent stake in West Ham, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday. West Ham said in a statement “it is intended” that Kretinsky and his colleague Pavel Horsky would become members of the board at the London Stadium alongside joint-chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold and vice-chair Karren Brady.
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Scotland see off Moldova to secure World Cup playoff

Chisinau (AFP) – Scotland ensured their place in a semi-final playoff for a place at next year’s World Cup with a comfortable 2-0 win in Moldova on Friday. Nathan Patterson and Che Adams struck either side of half-time in Chisinau to give Steve Clarke’s men an unassailable lead in second place in Group F behind the already-qualified Denmark.
SOCCER

