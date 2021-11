With such a hard push for an EV future, why would Toyota and other brands still push so hard for hybrid technology? Hybrids still make a very compelling case, and here is why. It would seem that all you hear about in the automotive news these days is EV this and EV that. While the hype around EVs certainly is there, the "revolution" has not entirely derailed the rest of the car manufacturers from building vehicles.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO