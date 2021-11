Week 9 was a strange week of NFL football. We had a news-packed week, filled with Aaron Rodgers' COVID-19-related absence and Derrick Henry suffering a serious injury leading up to the games, and then we had big names like Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins, and Tua Tagovailoa end up inactive Sunday morning/afternoon. And, then, of course, there were the games, which featured shocking upsets and some absolute stinkers from some of the game's best offenses like Dallas, Buffalo, and the L.A. Rams. It's only fitting, in fact, that the last score of Sunday's games was a receiving touchdown by, who else, Sony Michel. Well, that helped nobody.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO