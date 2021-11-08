Pilot Club celebrates 60 years

The JC Breakfast Optimist Club will have a fundraiser on Monday, November 15, from 11:00 AM until close of business. Ten percent of purchases made at JC BBQ &Grill will be donated to the Club. Donations will go to the Club for their support of 17 different Geary County youth activities. Other than business sponsorships, this quarterly fundraiser is the only way the Club has of supporting the designated youth groups.

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 4 DAYS AGO