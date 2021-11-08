CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction City, KS

Pilot Club celebrates 60 years

The Pilot Club of Junction City hosted the Heartland Governor and Governor Elect during their last club meeting....

Optimists are raising funds

JC Breakfast Optimists are hosting a fundraiser to support 17 different Geary County youth organizations today, Monday, November 15 from 11:00 AM until close. Ten percent of the cost of purchased items will be donated back to the club by JC BBQ & Grill on East Chestnut. This quarterly fundraiser...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Army provides road improvement update

Fort Riley has announced that Henry Drive has fully reopened. The construction on Henry Dr is complete. Construction to Smoky Hill Rd has begun. To assist with access to Marshall Army Air Field, a temporary gate is open Mon. - Fri. 5 a.m. to 9 a.m., and again 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. This gate is open to inbound traffic only. Access to Marshall Army Air Field is also available via Ray Road to Pitsenburger Rd to Marshall Ave.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
2022 Community Support Grant applications are available

Geary County CVB has 2022 Community Support Grant applications. The funds are set aside to support community events and attractions that exhibit positive tourism potential for the county. The money assists qualified organizations with their activities that directly increase transient guest tax and sales tax throughout the year, and which help make Junction City and Geary County a tourism destination.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
USD 475 announces Shining Star Award recipients

GEARY COUNTY, Kan. – Geary County Schools announced on Friday the recipients of the Fall 2021 Shining. Star Award. The award is presented to Geary County Schools staff members who have been employed for at least two years by the district and demonstrate excellence in their job performance. The Fall...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Optimists will host a fundraiser

The JC Breakfast Optimist Club will have a fundraiser on Monday, November 15, from 11:00 AM until close of business. Ten percent of purchases made at JC BBQ &Grill will be donated to the Club. Donations will go to the Club for their support of 17 different Geary County youth activities. Other than business sponsorships, this quarterly fundraiser is the only way the Club has of supporting the designated youth groups.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Dorothy Bramlage Public Library will host Breakfast with Santa

Santa is coming to the library. Come to the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library’s Breakfast with Santa on Saturday December 4th from 10 am until noon. Your family will be able to enjoy a light breakfast, fun crafts including decorating your own cookie, and Christmas stories and songs. This event does require preregistration and tickets are available at the library beginning Nov. 13 and continuing through Dec. 1st. This event is free but donations will be accepted.
