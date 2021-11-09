CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Nature takes centre-stage as theatres emerge from darkness

By Barbara Lewis, Sarah Mills
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The drama of extreme weather and the complexities facing negotiators at U.N. climate talks in Glasgow are not lost on theatres that have made sustainability central to their reopening from pandemic closures.

London's National Theatre is among more than 50 in the United Kingdom following a Theatre Green Book that lays out how to remove thousands of tonnes of unsustainable material from set designs, re-use costumes and eliminate waste.

Materials for its production of "Trouble in Mind", a satire of racism in theatre that opens next month, will be about 90% re-used or recycled.

The National Theatre's head of production Paul Handley told Reuters theatres had returned from lockdown resolved to "consider our environmental impacts in a very considered and robust way".

The challenges include persuading creative contributors and audiences, which often pay high ticket prices, that reducing carbon need not be an aesthetic compromise.

"We've got to get away from the language of reduction and going without," Handley said. "It doesn't mean the creativity is any less."

Spearheaded by theatre architect Patrick Dillon, the Green Book evolved from Zoom conversations with theatre workers held during lockdown and is drawing international interest.

"If theatre is relevant, then it has to be part of this conversation about the biggest challenge that humanity has faced, but it can only be part of it if it is itself sustainable," Dillon said.

SMALLER AND NIMBLER?

For smaller theatres, used to using whatever is at hand, sustainability can come more naturally, but upfront investment is a strain on limited budgets.

In Hackney, northeast London, the Arcola Theatre in 2007 set itself a goal of becoming the world's first carbon neutral theatre. It has installed solar panels, a heating system that burns waste and it re-uses materials whenever possible.

Although its carbon impact is not yet at zero, executive director Ben Todd said the ambition itself sent an important message.

Theatre-goers "want to imagine new futures, alternative futures," he said. "Using the arts as a place to do it, to showcase, to demonstrate sustainability kind of made real, I think is a really powerful tool."

BLACK LIVES MATTER

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EprVi_0cq0a5V600
Actors perform in a production of 'Paradise' at the National Theatre in London, Britain, August 4, 2021. Helen Murray/Handout via REUTERS

Climate concerns dovetail with social justice as extreme weather tends to hit poorer communities, often Black, hardest.

That has been particularly true in the United States, where the Black Lives Matter movement has converged with lockdowns, hurricanes, flooding and drought.

Sandra Goldmark, a theatre professor at Columbia University's Barnard College in New York, has developed a sustainability toolkit to guide socially just, inclusive and environmental performances.

Among those using it is actor Bryce Pinkham, who is working on "Dignity, Always Dignity", an adaptation of the musical "Singin' in the Rain" for times of climate crisis.

Expected to be staged in Connecticut next year, the production aims to be carbon neutral and socially inclusive.

Its music director is Rona Siddiqui, whose father is Afghan. She describes herself as a climate justice warrior, and is making musical instruments out of reclaimed or "found" objects.

"We are talking about head-on the social implications. Whiteness. Capitalism. The effects. And then how do we adapt?" she said.

BEYOND THEATRE

At the University of Glasgow, beside the U.N. climate talks that are striving to make the global economy carbon neutral, Minty Donald, professor of contemporary performance practice, favours a more radical interpretation of eco-theatre.

She speaks of the need to "de-centre" humans so that "other-than-human things are viewed as collaborators or actors".

"It (eco-theatre) is intended to challenge the ideas that humans are superior and exceptional - an idea that arguably caused the climate crisis in the first place," Donald said.

To coincide with the climate talks, she has been walking, or "drifting", into the city carrying a rock from a former quarry that provided the sandstone for many of Glasgow's buildings as a reminder of our links with the earth.

For her students and other young people, making climate central to the action is compulsory, says 23-year-old theatre director Signe Lury, a graduate of Trinity College, Dublin.

"We're making theatre in a time of climate crisis: if we want to keep doing it, we have to reform it," she said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
breakingtravelnews.com

K-Pop in the Emirates to take centre stage at Expo 2020

KITE (K-Pop in the Emirates) will bring the wildly popular Korean music genre to Expo 2020 on November 12th, with the catchy hooks and sing-along lyrics of boy band Highlight and solo artist Punch. The event, which takes place at Jubilee Park, will feature two live concerts, as well as...
ENTERTAINMENT
South Philly Review

Theatre Exile’s ‘Extreme Home Makeover’ takes center stage

South Philadelphia-based theater company Theatre Exile will present the world premiere of Extreme Home Makeover by up-and-coming Texas-born playwright Makasha Copeland. This. will mark Theatre Exile’s first production of its 25th anniversary season and the first live, in-person performances on its stage since the 2019-20 season. The play is a beautifully complex, bold, funny, and hopeful depiction of a family striving for the American dream in the face of financial hardship.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BBC

COP26: Focus on gender as giant puppet takes centre stage

With negotiations in Glasgow at a critical phase, we asked more than a dozen climate scientists, negotiators and economists what they wanted to see agreed. Top of their list is a greater commitment to "net zero" emissions targets - in other words not increasing the amount of greenhouse gases (such as carbon dioxide, produced when we burn coal, oil or gas to generate power) in the atmosphere. As Prof Martin Siegert from Imperial College London puts it: "The longer you leave it, the more difficult it is to deliver net zero by 2050."
ADVOCACY
kttn.com

Theatre Northwest to present stage version of “Clue”

Northwest Missouri State University will present Sandy Rustin’s comedy, “Clue,” Nov. 11-14 and Nov. 16-19 in the Studio Theatre at the Ron Houston Center for the Performing Arts. The play, based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn and the popular board game, takes place on a dark and stormy night...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
ArchDaily

From Developing Unconventional Strategies to Exploring Nature and Humanity: 4 Emerging Practices in Europe

From Developing Unconventional Strategies to Exploring Nature and Humanity: 4 Emerging Practices in Europe. Four emerging architecture studio profiles from Greece, Lithuania, Italy, and Denmark have been chosen by New Generations, a European platform that analyses the most innovative emerging practices at the European level, providing a new space for the exchange of knowledge and confrontation, theory, and production. Since 2013, New Generations has involved more than 300 practices in a diverse program of cultural activities, such as festivals, exhibitions, open calls, video interviews, workshops, and experimental formats.
DESIGN
dcmetrotheaterarts.com

4615 Theatre returns to stage with ‘Housewarming Theatre Festival’

After an acclaimed and wildly popular year of virtual storytelling, 4615 Theatre (winner of the 2020 John Aniello Award for Outstanding Emerging Theatre) will return to the stage in December with the Housewarming Theatre Festival, a sprawling celebration of the company’s Resident Artists. Featuring six short plays, an all-new interactive piece, as well as musical performances and special guest engagements, the festival will take up the entire first floor of The Writer’s Center in Bethesda. Audiences will be able to choose their own path for the day, moving between multiple performance spaces to take in an array of programming, all led by and featuring Resident Artists, along with other frequent 4615 collaborators. Additionally, a slate of virtual programming will be made available alongside the in-person festival.
BETHESDA, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Pinkham
culturemap.com

Stage West Theatre presents War Words

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Stage West, along with the Atlantic Council, will present an abbreviated reading of the Pulitzer-nominated play War Words by Michelle Kholos Brooks, as part of a nationwide event which celebrates, honors, and recognizes the men and women of the military.
THEATER & DANCE
Dezeen

East Quay arts centre in Watchet takes cues from ad-hoc harbour buildings

A grassroots community group in Somerset, England, has built a seaside art centre featuring an eclectic design by architecture office Invisible Studio. Located in harbourside town Watchet, East Quay combines exhibition galleries with artist studios, maker spaces, a restaurant and five mini holiday-homes. The building – conceptualised by Invisible Studio...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Hollywood Gossip

Royal Family Caught LYING About Queen's Health Problems?!

Queen Elizabeth II is 95 years old, and she's been on the throne since 1952. In other words, she's quite old, and while we hope that she reigns for another 20 years, the reality of the situation is that at the Queen's age, even the most minor of health issues is cause for concern, and palace officials have had a succession plan in place for decades.
BBC

Who is the redhead living in the Tower of London?

With her flaming red curls, Megan Clawson looks like a fairy-tale princess. So when she walks around the moat of the 950-year-old Tower of London, it's no wonder she draws attention from visitors. But she isn't a formal part of the attraction, or a royal ghost walking the walls, as...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Theatres#Barnard College#Columbia University#Capitalism#U N#National Theatre#The National Theatre#The Arcola Theatre
wonderwall.com

Christopher Walken paints over authentic $10M Banksy art piece

There's one less Banksy in the world thanks to Christopher Walken and a paint roller. As part of his streaming drama "The Outlaws," the actor painted over an authentic piece of art by the mysterious street artist. However, reports say Banksy actually agreed to let the acting icon ruin the art.
CELEBRITIES
97.9 WGRD

COVID-19 Left Mark Lanegan Deaf + in a Coma With ‘Little Hope of Survival’

Mark Lanegan, the former Screaming Trees singer and an ex-member of Queens of the Stone Age, reveals his experience contracting COVID-19 in an upcoming memoir. Last year, the rocker was hospitalized after getting the contagious disease behind the worldwide pandemic. He slipped in and out of a coma and was given "little hope of survival," according to a synopsis for the book, Devil in a Coma, which arrives next month.
PUBLIC HEALTH
thebrag.com

Brass Against apologises after singer urinates on fan during live show

New York-based band Brass Against have apologised after its lead singer urinated on the face of a fan at the Welcome to Rockville festival in Florida. The wild event was captured on video and went viral across social media, shows Brass Against lead singer Sophia Urista revealing to the crowd that she “gotta pee” and “can’t make it to the bathroom”.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
BBC

Choreographer Liam Scarlett took own life after misconduct claims

A former Royal Ballet choreographer accused of sexual misconduct took his own life following the "humiliation" of the allegations and press reports, an inquest heard. Liam Scarlett, 35, had been told by Royal Opera House there were grounds for a disciplinary process. He left the company in March 2020 and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
bctv.org

Berks Ballet Theatre’s “The Nutcracker” Returns to the Stage

Following a virtual performance in 2020, this season, the dancers of Berks Ballet Theatre will reprise the holiday classic now in its 45th year with the accompaniment of the Reading Pops Orchestra. Berks Ballet Theatre (BBT) announced the sale of tickets to the upcoming performances of The Nutcracker. A three-show...
READING, PA
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton stuns in Eponine London at the Festival of Remembrance 2021

Royal fans rejoiced on Saturday evening as the Duchess of Cambridge accompanied members of the royal family for the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance, held at the Royal Albert Hall. The Duchess looked elegant in her Eponine London dress, which was first debuted in February 2020. Kate Middleton...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

223K+
Followers
238K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy