Crab du Jour in Manchester opens after months of pandemic delays

Crab du Jour Cajun Seafood Restaurant & Bar is now open at Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester, after having sat vacant for months — signage installed, welcoming flags waving, but dark inside — waiting for delays to subside.

“We signed the lease before the pandemic, but then everything stopped. We were supposed to open May 2021. But COVID still delayed everything, all the renovations,” said Alisha Barton, the manager. “We’re finally ready now.”

Diners who may be frustrated at waning seafood offerings in restaurants will welcome this fishy enterprise. Calamari and crab are getting hard to find on eatery menus. Crab du Jour has them. Scallops and lobster tail, which are increasingly expensive, are at Crab du Jour for an achievable price.

Crab du Jour also offers clams, crawfish, mussels, shrimp, oysters, fish and whole lobsters in season, as well as crab and lobster bisque, clam chowder and Po’Boys of crab, oyster, shrimp, fish and chicken.

The seafood is sold by the pound or half pound and boiled, then packed in huge plastic bags with seasonings, corn and potatoes. The seasonings are Cajun, garlic butter, Old Bay, lemon pepper and Du Jour Special, which combines all of the seasonings.

Any combination of seafood can be ordered in the bags: Diners can get anything from a light lunch for less than $20 to hundreds of dollars for an extravagant feast for a party.

Also on the menu are fried baskets, subs and sliders, appetizers and a few non-seafood items. Seafood tacos are sold on Tuesdays.

The restaurant soft-opened in September and will have a grand opening, with city officials present, sometime soon. “We wanted to schedule something, but they told us, we don’t know who the mayor will be,” Barton said, referring to the recent election. “Now that that’s settled, we’ll have a date soon.”

The North Carolina-based chain of restaurants, founded in 2019, is expanding fast. It has grown to 66 locations, both sit-down and takeout, in the eastern United States, with 39 more coming soon.

The 5,500-square-foot Manchester restaurant, which seats 162 including at the bar, and a new site in Connecticut Post Mall in Milford are Connecticut’s first sit-down locations. A Crab du Jour Express takeout spot is at 4086 Main St. in Bridgeport.

The chain plans to open sit-down locations at 35 Front St. in Hartford and at 2300 Dixwell Ave. in Hamden. “We don’t know when that will happen. It’s a tough time for restaurants that are in the negotiation stage,” said Ken Li of Storrs, who co-owns the Manchester franchise.

Crab du Jour is at 194 Buckland Hills Drive in Manchester, in the mall near Barnes and Noble. Hours are Sunday through Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. crabdujour.com .

