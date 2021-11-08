CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torrington teen critically injured during stabbing, police say

By Christine Dempsey, Hartford Courant
 7 days ago

A teenager is in critical condition after being stabbed by a 28-year-old over the weekend in Torrington in what police said was an incident of family violence.

Police said they were called to Woodland Hills Apartments, 330 Highland Ave., about 1:50 p.m. for a person with a stab wound. When they arrived, they found the male teen on the sidewalk in front of Building No. 9 with a slash or stab wound to the stomach.

Also at the scene was David Cruz, 28, who lives in the apartment complex. He was taken into custody and charged with first-degree assault, police said.

Cruz was in custody on $500,000 bail early Monday and was scheduled to appear in court later in the day.

The teenager was taken to Waterbury Hospital, where he went through a four-hour emergency surgery, police said. He remained in the Intensive Care Unit in critical condition Sunday night.

The teen was expected to be transferred to either Connecticut Children’s or Yale New Haven Hospital Monday, they said.

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com .

