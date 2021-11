This question arose in a recent conversation I had with a writer: What do you do to find inspiration when the words just aren’t coming?. There have certainly been multiple times in my writer’s life in which I found myself in need of some sort of creative jolt or at least a crumb or two of inspiration to feed my soul. So in thinking about this question, I scratched out a list of my go to sources of inspiration. Here is that list:

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO