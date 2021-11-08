CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

NJ weather: Warming into the 60s, only one rain chance this week

By Dan Zarrow
Beach Radio
Beach Radio
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Frosty mornings and pre-5pm sunsets are facts of life here in New Jersey in November. So is dry weather — it is actually our 2nd driest month of the year, on average. (Behind only February.) But if you're tired of the cold nights and cooler-than-normal afternoons, you'll love the...

mybeachradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLKY.com

Weekly weather planner: Short warmup ahead, rain chances return

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a taste of winter over the weekend with some seeing a few flakes fly and chilly temperatures, there are some big changes heading our way. As far as Monday's forecast is concerned, there’s not a lot changing in the short term. In fact, we’ll see more clouds across the region through today with chilly temperatures in the 40s. Here’s a look at highs across the area this afternoon:
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvtm13.com

Slim chance of rain over the next week in central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Mostly sunny and dry weather forecast for central Alabama through the middle of the week. Showers are possible with a cold front on Thursday. Quiet weather will continue over much of central Alabama in the short term. Skies will be mostly sunny for Monday with nothing more than a few passing cirrus clouds overhead. Temperatures will be just a smidge below normal with highs reaching the low 60s. It won't be quite as cold tonight with some clouds expected to move in. The clouds may linger through the first part of Tuesday before clearing out. Temperatures will rebound nicely by the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
cbs12.com

A cooler start to the week with increasing rain chances by the weekend

As we get ready to jump into the last full week before the Thanksgiving Week holiday, Mother Nature is making sure we know we are deep into the heart of Fall. Temperatures this morning are nearly 10 degrees cooler than they were yesterday morning, with widespread 50s across South Florida. Along with the chilly start to the day, we're also noticing a strip of continuous cloud cover streaming overhead.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: sunny, seasonably warm ahead of late week rain chances

Nice and pleasant weather will be around all afternoon long as we start off the new work week! Temperatures will reach the lower to a few middle 70s this afternoon under mainly sunny skies. With winds flowing out of the south today and tonight, we won’t be as chilly through the overnight period and waking up tomorrow morning. Expect overnight lows to dip to the mid 50s.
ENVIRONMENT
fox40jackson.com

First Alert Forecast: sunny, seasonably warm ahead of late week rain chances

MONDAY: High pressure remains a major player in the forecast to kick off the new work and school week across central and southwest Mississippi. Expect sunshine to push temperatures from the humble beginning in the 30s and 40s to afternoon highs in the 70s. We’ll stay clear tonight – but as winds turn more southerly, temperatures will run warmer, generally, in the 50s.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Atlantic Ocean#Wind Direction#Nj#Coastal Flood Advisory
KTAL

Warm weather pattern through Wednesday, cooler end to the week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The warming trend that began Sunday will continue today, we are expecting some great weather to start the week. It will turn breezy in the upcoming days with a cold front expected to bring a return to chilly Fall weather by the end of the week.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEVN

Unseasonably Warm Weather to Start This Week!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Lots of warm air today, as high pressure aloft and downslope west to southwest winds take shape. Highs will be in the 70s in some areas, which will be near record highs. Another strong cold front moves through tomorrow, resulting in gusty winds. High Wind...
RAPID CITY, SD
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Wind advisory, chance of rain, snow in forecast this week for Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Strong winds and a slight chance of snow and rain are in the forecast this week for Lake Tahoe. The National Weather Service on Monday morning issued a lake wind advisory that goes into effect at noon and lasts through midnight. Southwest winds are expected to blow between 10-20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph making waves up to 3 feet on the lake.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

A warm November day; Brace yourself for colder weather later this week

High pressure will keep it warm and dry today. A cold front will move across the area tomorrow and bring a chance of showers to the north in the morning. Colder air moving in behind the front will knock temperatures down well below average on Tuesday and Wednesday. By Wednesday morning, it'll likely drop below freezing along the Wasatch Front for the first time this season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
KHON2

Drier weather patterns are expected this week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Unsettled weather conditions will linger this morning as we transition back towards a drier weather pattern by Tuesday. Light background east to southeast winds will continue with local-scale land and sea breezes over each island through Wednesday. Light to moderate trade winds will return for Thursday and Friday. Mostly fair weather conditions […]
HONOLULU, HI
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: 20 Degrees Warmer On Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Flurries and light snow showers taper off by Monday evening and skies become partly cloudy. The low for Monday night is 33. (Credit: CBS 2) Temperatures will be running 20 degrees warmer on Tuesday as highs reach into the middle 50s. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Rain arrives ahead of the cold front Wednesday. The morning high is 57, and then temperatures will fall through the day. (Credit: CBS 2)
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Morning Snow Chances, Cold Conditions

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Well, if you had forgotten what snow looks like, this weekend was for you. The good news is that in most places snow was light with no accumulation and few if any slick spots being reported. There are exceptions to the rule though, like up in the Laurels, where they have seen some minor accumulations. I have snow coming to an end for most places by 9:00 a.m. at the latest. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) The only exception will be places north of I-80 where temperatures remain cold enough for snow along with conditions that appear to be conducive for lake...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: A Tuesday Warmup Coming, But Temperatures Drop Again Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — A passing flurry will be possible Monday night – otherwise, expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky. (Credit: CBS 2) We’ll start off Tuesday cold with temperatures in the 20s and 30s, but we’ll be dry. A combination of a partly cloudy sky and a breezy southeast wind will boost temperatures into the low 50s on Tuesday. (Credit: CBS 2) That is about 20 degrees warmer than Monday’s highs in the 30s. Rain chances will return Tuesday night ahead of a cold front that arrives Wednesday morning. Highs on Wednesday will be recorded ahead of the front in the mid-50s, then falling temperatures are expected through the afternoon. Scattered showers are likely on Wednesday, especially during the morning hours. Rainfall amounts will range from a quarter of an inch to a half inch. A few isolated locations may see slightly more than that. (Credit: CBS 2) Overall, it will be much colder starting Thursday with highs in the 40s through the weekend. (Credit: CBS 2) Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low of 32. Tuesday: Partly cloudy, breezy and milder. High of 53. Wednesday: Rain likely, with falling temperatures in the afternoon. High of 57.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Cool Start, Pleasant Afternoon Ahead

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Monday got off to a cool start with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s courtesy of a cold front that moved in this weekend. It feels like Fall South Florida style. A pleasant afternoon ahead with highs in the mid to upper 70s and a mix of sun and clouds. The rain chance is low today due to dry air in place. Isolated showers are possible in the evening across the Keys. Monday night will not be as chilly with low falling to the mid to upper 60s. (CBS4) Tuesday’s highs will creep up a little and the breeze will start to build. Wednesday will be warmer and breezy with highs around 80 degrees and the potential for passing showers. The rain chance will increase Thursday due to an east breeze and moisture moving in. Scattered showers and a few storms will be possible. The rain chance is even higher on Friday ahead of a weak cold front. Saturday some showers may linger before we enjoy drier weather by Sunday.
MIAMI, FL
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy