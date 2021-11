The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that a crisis can act as a catalyst for innovation, removing entrenched orthodoxies overnight. While firms must continually innovate in the face of constant change, change often develops at a relatively slow pace and with irregular effects compared to a major disruption such as the pandemic. Regulatory requirements, seasonal demands, or M&A activity are relatively easier tasks compared to the unprecedented pace and global scale of the challenges that the COVID-19 crisis and its aftermath have presented. While all innovation requires creativity and action to deliver value, innovation in a crisis demands creativity and action under pressure and, oftentimes, constraints in response to such disruptive events or trends.

