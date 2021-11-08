Panama City Weather Forecast: 11/8/21

It’s a chilly start to the morning with temperatures down in the 40s. Sunshine will warm us to the low 70s later today. High pressure will dominate the southeast over the next couple days. By Wednesday, the high will shift east allowing for moisture to increase, primarily in the form of cloud cover. Isolated showers will be possible Thursday and Friday as a cold front approaches from the northwest. Temperatures will fall from the mid-70s to the low 70s over the weekend, with morning lows taking a dip back to the 40s as well. – Meteorologist Kristen Kennedy

