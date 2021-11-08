Musk says he'll sell 10% of Tesla stock based on Twitter poll

Apple's main goal might have been to create as many different and difficult ways to charge an electronic device as possible, but these days, it's also interested in building cars. Up until now, it hasn't been very successful at retaining partners, but automakers are secretly scared of the electronics giant. Many still don't think that the company has what it takes to build cars, but recent talks with manufacturing behemoth Toyota might secure Apple a foot in the door, and now CJ Moore, a former engineer from Tesla has joined its ranks to assist on the new car effort. Moore will be working under Stuart Bowers, another ex-Tesla employee who led Tesla's Autopilot team up to 2019.

