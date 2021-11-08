CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Musk says he'll sell 10% of Tesla stock based on Twitter poll

CBS News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla CEO Elon Musk said he would sell 10% of his holdings — worth about $20 billion — in the electric car maker based on the results of a poll he conducted on Twitter over the weekend. Tesla shares slumped in early trading Monday. Musk said he would abide...

www.cbsnews.com

MarketRealist

Bernie Sanders' Net Worth as He Takes on Elon Musk Again

Bernie Sanders is targeting billionaires like Elon Musk again. This isn't the first time that he has targeted Musk or for that matter billionaires. Sanders has been running his campaign around the glaring wealth inequality in the U.S. What's his net worth as he takes on billionaires?
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

Elon Musk Explains Why Tesla Can't Produce Additional EVs In Volume

Tesla's CEO Elon Musk was recently asked (via Twitter) about the Tesla Semi, which is delayed according to the official announcement, but at the same time expected to be delivered to PepsiCo this quarter. His answer is to not to put too much emphasis on that, and that the company...
ECONOMY
Oregon State
The Motley Fool

3 Tech Stocks That Look Unstoppable After Earnings

Tesla is outperforming rivals during a pivotal moment. Alphabet's economic moat continues to get bigger. The profit potential of Airbnb's model is becoming clear. Earnings season wasn't so kind to tech stocks in the third quarter. There have been some major collapses in the last few weeks, like Peloton Interactive,...
STOCKS
Elon Musk
Ron Wyden
Jeff Bezos
#The New York Times#Democratic#Amazon Com#Ronwyden
CNN

Rivian is fueled by a powerful force: Jeff Bezos' desire to spite Elon Musk

New York (CNN Business) — Rivian, the electric truck maker that's rocketed overnight from relative obscurity to $100 billion Wall Street darling, owes much of its breakout success to one very powerful fanboy: Jeff Bezos. And, less directly, to that fanboy's archnemesis Elon Musk. When the Amazon founder this summer...
INDUSTRY
CNN

Here's how Elon Musk's fortune has benefited from taxpayer help

New York (CNN Business) — Elon Musk can thank investors for his staggering net worth of nearly $300 billion. But taxpayers played a crucial role as well. Just how much — or how little — Musk pays in taxes has gotten a lot of attention lately, and even prompted his Twitter poll last weekend that preceded his decision to sell $6.9 billion worth of Tesla stock. There have been calls in Congress for a billionaires' tax that would require at least some minimal payment from wealthy individuals like Musk who often have little in the way of taxable income. Musk has attacked that idea on Twitter.
ECONOMY
KRON4 News

Elon Musk trolls Bernie Sanders about selling his stock

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Elon Musk is back on Twitter to talk selling stocks again. This time, he's trolling Senator Bernie Sanders about it. Sanders on Saturday tweeted, "We must demand that the extremely wealthy pay their fair share. Period." Cue Musk, the world's wealthiest. "I keep forgetting you're still alive," the Tesla CEO and […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
CarBuzz.com

Apple Poaches More Tesla Brainpower

Apple's main goal might have been to create as many different and difficult ways to charge an electronic device as possible, but these days, it's also interested in building cars. Up until now, it hasn't been very successful at retaining partners, but automakers are secretly scared of the electronics giant. Many still don't think that the company has what it takes to build cars, but recent talks with manufacturing behemoth Toyota might secure Apple a foot in the door, and now CJ Moore, a former engineer from Tesla has joined its ranks to assist on the new car effort. Moore will be working under Stuart Bowers, another ex-Tesla employee who led Tesla's Autopilot team up to 2019.
BUSINESS
leedaily.com

Elon Musk Needs to Sell Millions of More Tesla Shares to Meet 10% Pledge

The Tesla CEO, Elon Musk's Twitter posts have previously landed him in quite the trouble but that doesn't mean the man's Twitter frenzy is anywhere near over. His cryptic posts about supporting some cryptocurrencies while undermining others have been known to wreak havoc in the digital market. Recently, Musk inquired...
ECONOMY

