Dick’s Sporting Goods and Nike Inc. have formed a partnership that will have them connected unlike ever before — and their most loyal customers stand to benefit. The companies revealed their connected partnership today, which will allow Dick’s Scorecard and Nike Membership accounts to connect through the Dick’s mobile app. In a statement, Dick’s and Nike said this partnership will offer an easy-to-use platform for customers to seamlessly shop an expanded selection of Nike footwear and apparel. “By bringing together Nike Membership and Scorecard, we can serve people in a seamless and more consistent way. We believe connected partnerships like this one...

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO