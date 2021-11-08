CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guthrie, OK

Guthrie police investigate after 14-year-old killed in shooting

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 7 days ago

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Guthrie are investigating the death of a teenager who was shot multiple times.

Just after 5 p.m. on Sunday, emergency crews were flagged down by a driver along Hwy 33.

Investigators say the driver was taking a 14-year-old who had been shot to the hospital. Sadly, the teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials have not released many details in the case, including where the shooting took place.

Authorities confirmed that one person is in custody.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

