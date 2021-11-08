John Glenn School Board Approves Replacement Old Dishwasher at High School

The first sale of general obligation bonds for the middle school construction project was approved by the Washington Community School Board Wednesday night. During their regular meeting Tim Oswald of Piper Sandler Companies presented three bids received for the sale of five million of the $25 million bond that was passed in a voter referendum this September. Oswald explained that the amount was later resized to $4.895 million in accordance with a current Internal Revenue Service rule, which he said is legal to do, and the bidders were informed of the district’s right to change the bond after bids were submitted. Oswald says this will not be an issue in 2022. Oswald says the bids went well, and he recommended the lowest bid from Robert W. Baird & Company of Milwaukee with a purchase price of about $5,017,142 and a true interest rate of about 1.98% over five years.

WASHINGTON, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO