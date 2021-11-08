CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSU researchers collecting data on Great Lakes shoreline

By The Associated Press
 7 days ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Researchers at Michigan State University are collecting data on the Great Lakes shoreline, how residents view coastlines and the impact of high water levels.

Assistant professor Erin Bunting says the information is critical to empower local communities and future research.

The results will be published online and analyzed in scientific publications. The project is funded by the National Science Foundation and involves collecting information in several ways including a drone program and a mobile app.

Bunting says more than 1,200 images have been submitted since June.

