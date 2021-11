The indictment of the fourth named suspect in the 2020 murder of Amber Barrett has been unsealed. Joseph Jerral Adkins was indicted on May 20, around the same time Emily Ann Madison, Michael Ryan Penrod and Joshua Braden White were indicted for the same crime. The indictments for Madison, Penrod and White were released to the public as they were filed, but Adkins' indictment was sealed until Oct. 26, according to online court documents. Each indictment is identical and mentions all four names.

LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 5 HOURS AGO