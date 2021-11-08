CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Light display illuminates Coventry streets for Diwali

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo spectacular light displays rolled through the streets of Coventry in celebration of...

www.bbc.com

WTVR-TV

The 2021 Illuminate Light Show

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Illuminate Light Show returns for another year! Jessica went out to visit with Santa Claus himself who shared more about the event coming up at Meadow Event Park in Doswell! Join in the fun and support Mason’s Toy Box, an organization providing gifts for children experiencing medical hardships.
DOSWELL, VA
ktswblog.net

Diwali: The Festival of Lights

May the light of Diwali remind us that from darkness there is knowledge, wisdom, and truth. From division, unity. From despair, hope. To Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists celebrating in America and around the world — from the People’s House to yours, happy Diwali. – President Joe Biden. Diwali, or...
FESTIVAL
Journal-News

Laser lights, 400 candles will Illuminate Hamilton on Friday

Four-hundred luminary candles and a laser light show will be part of an event that is expected to draw many locals to the downtown area of Hamilton. A shop hop and local restaurants dining are features of Illuminate Hamilton, which is set for 5-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12. The laser light show will be on the side of the Historic Butler County Courthouse.
HAMILTON, OH
#Coventry#Clothing#Dhol
poolesvillepulse.org

PHS ASA creates incredible Diwali display

Last week was Diwali, the Festival of Light, one of the biggest and most important holidays in Hinduism, Jainism, Sikhism, and Newar Buddhism. For most people who celebrate, the festival is in honor of Lakshmi, the Hindu goddess of wealth, prosperity, power, and beauty. The holiday lasts for five days, starting on November 2nd, and includes activities such as exchanging gifts, cleaning the house, and lighting lanterns and firecrackers. It is a time for celebrating, socializing, storytelling, and religious rituals. Last Friday, the Poolesville High School Asian Student Association organized a floral display surrounding the senior bench, and provided a chance for celebration during lunch in Room 198.
POOLESVILLE, MD
11Alive

World of Illumination lights up its festive holiday show

MARIETTA, Ga. — Families can get in the holiday mood starting this week with World of Illumination's festive show. Rockin' Christmas will open Friday at Six Flags White Water in Marietta. People can drive-thru the nighttime spectacular and enjoy a musically synchronized light show to some holiday favorites tunes. The...
MARIETTA, GA
worcestermag.com

Diwali — Festival of Lights to be celebrated at Worcester Art Museum

Growing up Indian American, early November to the end of December was one long festive season, celebrating Diwali and Christmas along with Thanksgiving between them. It felt like I had the best of both worlds. My family ensured I knew the traditional Diwali stories and customs even though we couldn’t always practice them.
WORCESTER, MA
NWI.com

Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum to shine brightly

Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum, one of Chicagoland's top Christmas time sights, will bring back the holiday spirit for the ninth year. More than 1.3 million people have come since 2013 to the arboretum at 4100 IL-53 in Lisle to see the color, light and sound show that showcases the stark beauty of trees in winter. Illumination will again be a 1-mile walking path this year after switching to a drive-through format during the onset of the coronavirus pandemic last year.
MUSIC
News Break
Politics
Go Valley Kids

Community Light Display in the Fox Cities Returns for 2021

The first community Christmas light display in the Appleton area returns for 2021 and it’s affordable and fun for the whole family! We’re so excited to welcome back this nearby holiday display! Fox Cities Festival of Lights is a nonprofit organization hoping to add more to the display every year. It is truly a community light display; businesses and organizations in the Appleton area and beyond have helped sponsor and bring this event to life. Part of the mission of this event is also to give back to area nonprofits in exchange for being part of the display by volunteering.
APPLETON, WI
Birmingham Star

Monuments across country illuminated on Diwali eve

New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): On the eve of the 'festival of lights', various monuments across the country have been illuminated with colourful lighting. In the national capital, Swaminarayan Akshardham temple and Gurudwara Bangla Sahib were seen illuminated on Diwali eve. In Maharashtra's capital city Mumbai, the Chhatrapati Shivaji...
INDIA
BBC

Leicester Diwali Day to feature rainbow light and elephant

Celebrations to mark one of the biggest Diwali Day celebrations outside India are set to include a laser rainbow visible for miles around. The festivities in Leicester on Thursday follow the Diwali lights switch-on event, which was attended by thousands of people. Last year the popular street celebrations were cancelled...
CELEBRATIONS
nshoremag.com

Dazzling Holiday Light Displays Return to Trustees Properties

The Trustees of Reservations today announces the return of Winterlights—the award-winning, immersive holiday light display now in its fourth year that brings joy to tens of thousands of people. The event will take place at three beloved Trustees’ properties: the newly rejuvenated Stevens-Coolidge House and Gardens in North Andover and well as Naumkeag in Stockbridge and the Eleanor Cabot Bradley Estate in Canton.
CANTON, MA
WLWT 5

Holiday light displays to illuminate Cincinnati trails next month

The Cincinnati Nature Center is letting people experience local trails in a whole new light this December. Light in the Forest will illuminate trails, with artistic light displays reflecting themes of peace, tranquility and inspiration. The illuminated trees and paths will include three installations by popular BLINK artist,. Brave Berlin.
CINCINNATI, OH
thepostnewspaper.net

Lights Over Lago Illuminates Holidays Beginning Nov. 26

Holiday lights will transform Lago Mar into a sparkling wonderland during Lights over Lago 5:00pm to 10:00pm Fridays and Saturdays, Nov. 26 to Dec. 18 at Lago Mar. The illuminating event takes place at the community’s Crystal Lagoons® amenity, 12930 Crystal View Blvd. Families will enjoy activities including a lighted train, sunset cruises on the lagoon, caroling karaoke, a holiday movie, s’mores firepit stations, inflatables, holiday gift markets, food trucks and more. Children can also take part in ornament making. Photo opportunities with a paddle boarding Santa round out the festivities.
FESTIVAL
buckinghamshirelive.com

Milton Keynes Christmas lights switch-on: When will festive lights illuminate MK?

Christmas is now just six weeks away and with the arrival of festive-themed advertising and frosty mornings, the holiday mood is well on its way. The smell of pumpkin-spiced coffees is everywhere you turn and the biting windchill is slowly but surely gathering momentum. The only thing left to announce...
MUSIC
fredericksburg.today

Illuminate Light Show free thru Thursday for military and frontline workers

Illuminate Light Show free thru Thursday for military and frontline workers. Illuminate Light Show, Central Virginia’s largest and longest running Christmas lights and music show, has kicked off season eight at the Meadow Event Park in Doswell. (13111 Dawn Blvd, 2307) To show their appreciation for our military and frontline...
DOSWELL, VA
bransontrilakesnews.com

Thieves strike Lights of Joy Christmas display

The Grinch has already struck Branson this holiday season. Officials with the Lights of Joy Drive-Thru reported the theft of electrical cords and power outlets stolen from the property just before their opening on Nov. 1. The criminals stole the cords from the ticket booth all the way to the display’s nativity scene, and took the power cords from the nativity scene.
BRANSON, MO
Seattle Times

In the wintertime, color and creativity illuminate the City of Light.

The color of the sky is barely distinguishable from the slate rooftops. The sun—when you can see it at all—sets at 5 p.m. For sunlight-starved Parisian residents like me, you’d think we’d go into hibernation around the winter solstice, not emerging from our apartments until spring. Au contraire. Winter is one of the best times to appreciate Paris—with fewer crowds and an indoor cultural scene that springs to life even as the trees outside fall dormant.
VISUAL ART
indiacurrents.com

My Diwali Memories Ignited by Lighting the Diya

Hindus all over the world will soon celebrate Diwali (or Deepavali), including in Trinidad where I grew up. It is also celebrated by Jains, Sikhs, and some Buddhists and is celebrated on the 15th day of the Black Fortnight in the Hindu month of Kartik. This Festival of Lights will be celebrated this year starting on the evening of Thursday 4th November and the celebration will last five days. It starts the day before the Hindu New Year. The festival marks the darkest night of the year when devotional prayers and ceremonies are offered to the Goddess Lakshmi, a giver of happiness, health, wealth, and prosperity.
CELEBRATIONS

