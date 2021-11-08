Light display illuminates Coventry streets for Diwali

Last week was Diwali, the Festival of Light, one of the biggest and most important holidays in Hinduism, Jainism, Sikhism, and Newar Buddhism. For most people who celebrate, the festival is in honor of Lakshmi, the Hindu goddess of wealth, prosperity, power, and beauty. The holiday lasts for five days, starting on November 2nd, and includes activities such as exchanging gifts, cleaning the house, and lighting lanterns and firecrackers. It is a time for celebrating, socializing, storytelling, and religious rituals. Last Friday, the Poolesville High School Asian Student Association organized a floral display surrounding the senior bench, and provided a chance for celebration during lunch in Room 198.
