Light display illuminates Coventry streets for Diwali

The first community Christmas light display in the Appleton area returns for 2021 and it’s affordable and fun for the whole family! We’re so excited to welcome back this nearby holiday display! Fox Cities Festival of Lights is a nonprofit organization hoping to add more to the display every year. It is truly a community light display; businesses and organizations in the Appleton area and beyond have helped sponsor and bring this event to life. Part of the mission of this event is also to give back to area nonprofits in exchange for being part of the display by volunteering.

APPLETON, WI ・ 12 DAYS AGO