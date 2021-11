Any day is a good day to have some wine. But when the fall months roll around, a quality glass of vino starts to become more of a necessity. The temperature gets colder and we're all looking for tasty ways to get toasty. Sure, you can sit around fires, bundle up under blankets, and don your favorite sweaters, but how do you warm up your insides? When a cold pint of beer feels too chilly, a glass of fall wine is the best place to start. Whether it's a deep red or a full-bodied white, the best way to enjoy the season is with a well-paired vintage.

