Gael Garcia Bernal is set to star in the Marvel Studios Halloween special currently in the works at Disney Plus, Variety has confirmed with sources. Plot details for the untitled special are being kept under wraps, but sources say that Bernal could be playing a character based on the Marvel character Werewolf by Night. Two different characters have shared that moniker, specifically Jack Russell and Jake Gomez. Both were capable of transforming into a werewolf at will while retaining their human intellects. The special would begin production in early 2022. Reps for Marvel Studios and Disney did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request...

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO