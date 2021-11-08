CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Paul McCartney Never Told John Lennon ‘I Love You’

By Martin Kielty
 7 days ago
Paul McCartney admits he “never got 'round” to telling John Lennon that he loved him. The Beatles star said it was a difficult emotion for young men to express to each other in ‘50s Liverpool, where he and his late bandmate grew up. “You say that I loved him,...

Hello Magazine

Sir Paul McCartney's wife Nancy Shevell stuns in figure-hugging dress on rare date night

Sir Paul McCartney and his wife Nancy Shevell put on a loved-up display as they enjoyed a rare date night in New York City on Wednesday evening. The couple attended the Robin Hood Benefit at the Jacob Javits Center and they both dressed for the fancy occasion. Nancy, 61, looked gorgeous in a figure-hugging black dress that fell just above her knees and featured a centre zip running the length of the frock.
NME

Paul McCartney says his parents were “the original inspiration” for his Beatles and solo music

He said that although there had been “so many” influences on his songwriting, his parents had the largest impact. Speaking at an exhibition of memorabilia from his own collection at the British Library in London via BBC News, in connection with his career-spanning biography, The Lyrics, he said: “Thinking about songs that I’ve written at every stage of my career, I came to realise that my parents, Jim and Mary McCartney, were the original inspiration for so much that I’ve written.
Rolling Stone

Why ‘Don’t Let Me Down’ Is the Whole Beatles Story in One Song

Of all the revelations on the Beatles’ new Let It Be box set, the biggest is the song that didn’t even make the original album. “Don’t Let Me Down” is John Lennon’s raw love ballad to Yoko Ono, much like “Two of Us,” Paul McCartney’s song for Linda. John sounds terrified of the emotional leaps he’s taking, but he leans on the other Beatles to back him up and carry him through the song. You can hear the band develop “Don’t Let Me Down” over the course of the box, until it comes to feel like the whole Beatles story...
Paul Mccartney
John Lennon
The Guardian

Handwritten lyrics from Paul McCartney’s archive go on display

Treasured material from Paul McCartney’s personal archive, including the original handwritten lyrics to songs such as Hey Jude and Nineteen Hundred and Eighty Five, is going on public display for the first time at the British Library. Paul McCartney: The Lyrics, which is free to the public from Friday, celebrates...
MusicRadar.com

Paul McCartney: "I had been able to accept Yoko in the studio sitting on a blanket in front of my amp… but then when we broke up and everyone was flailing around, John turned nasty"

Paul McCartney's recent BBC Radio 4 show yielded some fascinating insight into the Beatle's mindset during the band's 1970. We've already heard from him that it was John Lennon who instigated the split, but now on the Inside The Songs programme he's spoken out about the acrimonious situation following the dissolution of the band and the solo songs inspired by it.
wfav951.com

Flashback: George Harrison Becomes The First Solo Beatle To Tour America

It was 47 years ago today night (November 2nd, 1974) that George Harrison launched his “George Harrison & Friends North American Tour” becoming the first solo Beatle to tour North America. Harrison opened the tour on November 2nd, 1974 at Vancouver's Pacific Coliseum. The 30-date tour was particularly grueling for Harrison, who had blown out his voice in the rush to complete his Dark Horse album, resulting in some reporters mockingly referring to the dates as the “Dark Hoarse” tour. To make matters worse, Harrison and his band were often playing two shows a day, with some dates not selling out. The show, which already had pacing problems due to Harrison's choice of material, featured guest spots by saxophonist Tom Scott and Billy Preston, as well as two long Indian music sets by sitar virtuoso Ravi Shankar interspersed within the concerts, which all but wrecked any momentum the “rock” aspects of the show had gained.
wiltonbulletin.com

Paul McCartney Explains Why None of the Other Beatles Played on "Yesterday"

By now, the origins of the Beatles classic “Yesterday” are the stuff of legend: the melody famously came to Paul McCartney in a dream, and he used dummy lyrics and the placeholder title “Scrambled Eggs” for it until he got the words right. But McCartney’s new book The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present (out Nov. 2) delves deeper into the story behind the hit song, and the former Beatle recently shared an excerpt from the book on a radio broadcast explaining why the song is essentially a solo track.
bestclassicbands.com

Paul McCartney Releases ‘The Lyrics’ Book

Paul McCartney has released The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present, a career-spanning book that tells the stories of 154 of his songs. The book includes a set of lyrics to an unrecorded Beatles song, “Tell Me Who He Is.” During the writing of the book, the hand-written lyrics were discovered in one of McCartney’s notebooks, believed to date back to the early 1960s. See below for the complete list of songs that are featured.
MusicRadar.com

10 Beatles guitar lessons you can learn from John Lennon and George Harrison in the Beatlemania era

Guitar lessons: Before the chemical-fuelled studio experimentation of their psychedelic ‘middle’ period, The Beatles were a remarkably well-honed hit machine. Their live-in-the-studio performances were tight, and their songwriting chops even tighter – they reeled off hits with remarkable sophistication for songwriters in their early 20s, with a work ethic that puts modern bands to shame.
wvli927.com

New John Lennon Doc Being Prepped For 2022

A new documentary, Borrowed Time: John Lennon, is in the works for 2022. The doc is directed by author and filmmaker Alan G. Parker, with the film's provisional poster featuring a shot of the former-Beatle outside his Dakota apartment building in Manhattan on October 13th, 1980. The copy states: “The legend you thought you knew. Think again.” No release date has been announced.
TheConversationAU

Paul McCartney's The Lyrics: an extraordinary life in song

Review: Paul McCartney, The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present, ed. Paul Muldoon, Allen Lane, 2021. The Lyrics recounts Paul McCartney’s life and art through the “prism of his songs”. Despite its apparently unambiguous title, The Lyrics is not an exhaustive collection of the words to songs written or co-written by McCartney over his 60-year career. Rather, it brings together, across two volumes, 154 songs, some of which are universally known, and some of which are minor and/or off the beaten track of McCartney’s discography. As well as reproducing the texts of these songs, The Lyrics includes commentaries by their author. These...
Upworthy

John Mayer had a wonderful response to a Taylor Swift fan who wished him dead

Taylor Swift gave a tour de force performance on "Saturday Night Live" this weekend of a 10-minute version of "All Too Well," which is believed to be about Jake Gyllenhaal. The performance was to promote her new album "Red (Taylor's Version)" which is a re-recording of her classic 2012 CD. Swift is in the process of re-recording every album she made before 2019 to reclaim the rights to her music. Her older recordings are owned by Shamrock Holdings, which gets paid whenever someone streams or buys the songs.
Deadline

‘The Beatles: Get Back’ Issues First-Look Clip At The Fab Four’s Final Days

The endless fascination with The Beatles continues on Disney+, which is celebrating its second anniversary with a cavalcade of new content, including director Peter Jackson’s three-part examination of the Fab Four’s lasting influence as seen in its creative process. The first clip from The Beatles: Get Back rolls out on Nov. 25. The docuseries from Lord of the Rings director Jackson was made entirely from never-before-seen, restored footage. It claims to provide the most intimate and honest glimpse into the creative process and relationship between John, Paul, George, and Ringo ever filmed. The focus is on the band’s January 1969 recording sessions, showcasing...
thefocus.news

RIP Heath Freeman: Death of actor shocks industry

Heath Freeman’s death became known after Shanna Moakler posted a heartfelt Instagram tribute to honour the actor and producer. News of Heath Freeman’s passing surprised fans since it has only been confirmed by model Shanna Moakler. She posted a photo alongside the actor captioned with:. “Heartbroken to hear of the...
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
Marconews.com

See exclusive photos of Heidi Klum's 2021 Halloween costume: 'I love the transformation process'

Heidi Klum's famous Halloween party isn't back yet, but the queen of Halloween is still reigning. "My fingers are crossed for 2022," Klum, 48, tells USA TODAY via email of her future hosting plans. "I love throwing my Halloween party and giving people an opportunity to really go all out and be creative. I feel like if you have a great imagination, you can create amazing costumes from random things you have at home."
