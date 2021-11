A University of Michigan student says he is "really grateful" to everyone who donated money to help replace the car that was flipped over in East Lansing in October. Jack Borchanian drove his grandmother's car to East Lansing on October 30 to watch the Michigan-Michigan State game. Shortly after the Spartans won the game, chaos broke out near the campus, with rowdy students setting couches on fire and inflicting damage on the 2009 Mercury Grand Marquis that Borchanian had been entrusted with.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO