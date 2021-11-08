CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

'The Simpsons' Celebrating Disney Plus Day With New Short

By Will Harrigan
cosmicbook.news
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of the global celebration starting this Friday, The Simpsons will also be celebrating with a new short for Disney Plus Day. “The Simpsons In Plusaversary” will stream for Disney Plus Day on Friday, November 12. Details include that the Disney Plus Day celebration is headed to Springfield...

cosmicbook.news

Comments / 0

Related
cosmicbook.news

Predator 5 'Prey' Reveals First Look

Disney's 20th Century Studios reveals the title and first look for Predator 5 which is directed by Dan Trachtenberg and stars Amber Midthunder. The official title is Prey with the details including the flick is a prequel movie set 300 years in the past, when the alien hunters first came to Earth.
MOVIES
NME

‘The Simpsons’ unveil Disney crossover short where Homer meets Goofy

The Simpsons are set to collide with classic Disney characters in an upcoming short film. The animated short, titled ‘The Simpsons in Plusaversary’, will be released exclusively on Disney+ on November 12 to coincide with Disney+ Day. An official synopsis reads: “The Disney+ Day celebration is headed to Springfield in...
COMICS
Street.Com

Disney Plus Day: What You Need to Know

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is celebrating Disney+ Day on November 12. The company has been celebrating this day as Disney+ Day to recognize the release date of its OTT Platform. The service, which has over over 116 million global subscribers, debuted on November 12, 2019.
BUSINESS
dot.LA

Disney Plus Day Hopes to Boost Subscribers With New Content

Disney is banking on spin-offs of "Star Wars" and Marvel universes to help boost subscribers to its streaming services. On Friday, the entertainment giant rolled out its plans for the upcoming years including bringing the already debuted "Shang Chi" and "Jungle Cruise" to Disney Plus. Two years after it launched,...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Homer
Trusted Reviews

Everything new coming on Disney Plus Day on November 12

We’re just hours from the Disney Plus Day festivities and a wealth of new content and features landing on the streaming service on November 12. To celebrate the second anniversary of Disney Plus’ launch in the United States, the company is launching some high-end content and is dropping the paywall for some blockbuster Marvel and Disney movies.
TV & VIDEOS
cosmicbook.news

Marvel Failing: Disney Plus Slows, Stock Drops

Marvel's house of cards is indeed crumbling as following bombs at the box office with Black Widow, Shang-Chi, and Eternals, it's further learned the Disney Plus subscriptions haven't met expectations, which has seen the company stock drop. Regarding the number of Disney Plus subscriptions, Deadline reports analysts were expecting 126...
MOVIES
cosmicbook.news

Eternals Fallout: Disney Boots Chloe Zhao From Star Wars

The failure of Kevin Feige and Marvel's Eternals movie may have led to Disney and Lucasfilm booting director Chloé Zhao from a new Star Wars movie. Following the release of Eternals, which has one of the lowest box offices and is the worst-rated MCU film, two separate scoopers made claims that Chloé Zhao is going to direct the Star Wars movie that Kevin Feige is producing, with one of the sources claiming it was a lock.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Princess#Shorts#Disney Plus Day#The Walt Disney Company#Marvel#The Simpsons Disney
abc10.com

Disney Plus Day: The biggest announcements and trailer releases

WASHINGTON — Disney is celebrating the two-year anniversary of its streaming service by giving fans a sneak peak at many of its upcoming projects. The so-called Disney+ Day celebration on Friday, Nov. 12, also features the Disney+ premiere of several movies including: “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings,” “Jungle Cruise” and “Home Sweet Home Alone.”
MOVIES
cosmicbook.news

Darth Vader Battles Obi-Wan In Disney Plus Concept Art

Ahead of Friday's Disney Plus Day, Darth Vader versus Obi-Wan Kenobi concept art has been released, which offers a tease for the return of Hayden Christensen as the Sith Lord. The concept art comes from a leaked sizzle reel for the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney Plus series, so the footage might be available online this Friday.
MOVIES
cosmicbook.news

Wall Street Skeptical Of Marvel, Star Wars As Disney Stock Drops Again

Confirming what I told you yesterday, following another drop in Disney's stock, now Wall Street analysts are doubting the streaming service and are skeptical of both Marvel and Star Wars. Yesterday saw Disney release its Q4 investor report where the amount of Disney Plus subscribers didn't live up to expectations,...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
1045wjjk.com

Disney Plus Day Offers New Holiday “Home Alone” Plus Other Freebies

Disney Plus is celebrating its second anniversary today with a special event called Disney Plus Day. The popular streamer is home to tons of movies and TV shows from Disney, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and more. (And this House of Mouse fan could not be happier)!. One of the main highlights...
TV SHOWS
cosmicbook.news

Transformers, Star Trek Release Dates Get Pushed Back By Paramount

Paramount pushes back release dates for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and a new Star Trek movie that is in development. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will now open on June 9, 2023 instead of June 24, 2022. The new Star Trek movie will open Dec. 22, 2023 instead of...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Baymax TV series gets first teaser trailer to celebrate Disney Plus Day

The first trailer for the upcoming Baymax TV series has debuted as part of the Disney Plus Day celebrations. Yes, that’s right, your personal healthcare companion is back for more adventures. Baymax! was first announced at Disney’s 2022 Investors Day presentation and is a spin-off to the wildly popular Big Hero 6.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Brand New Disney Plus Day Content Available to Stream Now

Even though Disney+ Day isn't a holiday (yet), there are still a ton of treats in store!. It's officially Disney+ Day! It might sound like a holiday, but unfortunately, it isn't (at least not until Disney makes it so). However, there are plenty of treats in store, so here's all the new content that's available to stream from today!
TV & VIDEOS
Polygon

Two of Disney’s best modern shorts are finally on Disney Plus

When Disney Plus launched in 2019, it brought a vast library of Disney movies, shows, and shorts to streaming, but it didn’t include every single piece of Disney media out there. On Nov. 12, some of the lingering titles, like 2007’s Enchanted and the tie-in shorts Frozen Fever and Tangled Ever After, will hit the platform at long last. This also includes a collection of unaffiliated Disney short films, including two incredibly evocative shorts. Paperman and The Little Matchgirl aren’t the only previously unavailable Disney shorts being added to the service, but they’re standouts — beautiful projects that represent milestones for modern-era Disney.
TV & VIDEOS
Gamespot

Disney Plus Day: Every Marvel Announcement

Disney is putting a lot of investment into the future of its streaming service, as which was seen during Disney+ Day. The company made a plethora of big announcements from Star Wars to Pixar to revamps of beloved Disney classics. However, the final handful of announcements all revolved around upcoming Marvel TV shows.
TV SERIES
cosmicbook.news

X-Men '97 Animated Series Coming To Disney Plus

Confirming the rumors, Marvel has announced X-Men '97 will air on the Disney Plus streaming service in 2023, which is a revival of the classic animated series. The series pays homage to the original '90s cartoon X-Men: The Animated Series and picks up right where the series left off with many of the same cast members from its original run returning as well as newcomers.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Predator’ Prequel Gets Title & Sets Summer 2022 Release

On Disney+ Day, the studio announced that its new Predator movie is set to drop in summer 2022, and will be titled Prey. For some time, the pic was shot under the title Skulls. Prey will debut on Disney+ sister streaming service Hulu. Deadline first told you about the project a year ago, with 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg directing. On Friday, we learned the plot line with the pic set in the world of the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, following Naru, a skilled female warrior who fiercely protects her tribe against a highly evolved alien predator. The script was written by Patrick Aison, whose producer-writer credits include the series Kingdom, Jack Ryan and Treadstone. Disney+ Day: Deadline’s Complete Coverage Prey aka Skulls wrapped on September 12 in Calgary as revealed by the pic’s DP Jeff Cutter on Instagram. The Predator movies through six films, including two Alien vs. Predator movies, have grossed $750.8 million at the global box office. Few projects announced in the Disney+ sizzle reel yesterday had hard 2022 drop dates. There is a still from the movie and a logo which will be dropped later this morning and we’ll update you then. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeff Cutter (@jeff_cutter)
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy