Nicaragua's Ortega leads in vote tally after jailing rivals

Frankfort Times
 7 days ago

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — A day after questioned elections, Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's government on Monday set about...

www.ftimes.com

The Independent

Mexico expresses concern, but won't condemn Nicaragua vote

Mexico’s representative at the Organization of American States said her government had expressed “concerns” to Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega about his country's deeply questioned elections, but said Mexico won’t support any OAS measure condemning the Nov. 7 vote. Nicaragua’s Supreme Electoral Council said that with nearly all the ballots counted from Sunday's election, Ortega had won more than 75% of the votes. The outcome was never in doubt after his government jailed seven of the leading potential opposition candidates, clearing the field for Ortega to sweep to a fourth consecutive five-year term. U.S. officials have called the vote a...
AFP

Honduras president backs Taiwan on visit to island

Outgoing Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez on Saturday reaffirmed his support for Taiwan during a visit to the island, ahead of elections in which his successor may switch diplomatic recognition to Beijing. The main opposition party has vowed to switch diplomatic recognition to Beijing.
International Business Times

US Warns Cuba As It Cracks Down Ahead Of Protest

Cuban security forces encircled the home of a leading dissident Sunday ahead of planned anti-government rallies, as Washington slammed Havana's "intimidation tactics" and called for a ban on the demonstrations to be lifted. "We call on the Cuban government to respect Cubans' rights, by allowing them to peacefully assemble and...
Daniel Ortega
Frankfort Times

US journalist jailed in Myanmar for nearly 6 months is freed

BANGKOK (AP) — American journalist Danny Fenster, who spent nearly six months in jail in military-ruled Myanmar and was sentenced last week to 11 years of hard labor, was freed Monday and began his journey home. Fenster was handed over to former U.S. diplomat Bill Richardson, who helped negotiate the...
AFP

US sanctions Nicaragua officials over 'sham' elections

The United States on Monday announced new sanctions against Nicaragua government officials and the public prosecutor over recent "sham" elections that saw long-time leader Daniel Ortega win a fourth straight presidential term. The US Treasury "designated the Public Ministry of Nicaragua (the federal public prosecutor's office)... as well as nine officials of the Government of Nicaragua in response to the sham national elections," a statement from the department said.
Business Insider

I'm an evangelical pastor, and I biked 1,600 miles along the US-Mexico border. The only border crisis is America's disgusting treatment of migrants.

I biked 1,600 miles along the southern border and spoke with residents, immigrants, and border patrol. The narrative politicians and the media have spread about a crisis for border communities is false. The only crisis at the border is how the US is treating immigrants and asylum seekers. Doug Pagitt...
The Independent

Ecuador prison riot: At least 68 dead in jail clash between rival gangs

At least 68 people have been killed and 12 are injured amid ongoing violence between rival gangs in an Ecuadorean prison, according to officials.Clashes began on Friday at the Litoral Penitentiary in the city of Guayaquil and lasted nearly eight hours, with police deployed inside the prison reportedly discovering guns and explosives.Videos on circulating on social media showed burned bodies lying inside the prison grounds, and officials said some of the inmates had tried to dynamite a prison wall to carry out a “massacre” against rival gang members.Authorities linked the weekend’s violence to Ecuador’s ongoing struggles with the influence...
dallassun.com

Mexico anti-money laundering official resigns after cash discovered

A scandal involving his wedding in Guatemala has forced Santiago Nieto, the chief of Mexico's Financial Intelligence Unit, to resign. Nieto was forced to resign after Guatemalan authorities seized $35,000 in cash from a private jet carrying influential guests to his wedding. Progressive politician Pablo Gomez will take over Nieto's...
AFP

New prison riot in Ecuador leaves 58 dead: police

Ferocious clashes have left 58 inmates dead in an Ecuador prison, police said Saturday, in the latest unrest at a Guayaquil jail that was the scene of a September riot which killed 119 prisoners. "Up to this moment," the fighting between inmates that began on Friday has resulted in "58 prisoners who lost their lives and 12 who are wounded," police commander General Tannya Varela told reporters. An intervention by police to try and reestablish order "saved lives," added Pablo Arosemena, governor of the province of Guayas, whose capital city is Guayaquil. Nearly 300 prisoners have been killed this year in Ecuador's criminal detention system, where thousands of inmates tied to drug gangs square off in violent clashes that often turn into riots.
AFP

Cuban opposition figure arrested ahead of banned protest

Cuban dissident, journalist and human rights campaigner Guillermo Farinas was arrested Friday, his mother told AFP, three days before opposition figures plan to hold a protest that has been banned by the government. Farinas, 59, is a psychologist by training and has worked as an independent journalist and human rights activist.
WHIO Dayton

US ex-diplomat defends private mission to troubled Myanmar

BANGKOK — (AP) — Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Bill Richardson acknowledges criticism of his humanitarian visit to Myanmar, but says he feels his trip was constructive. Richardson, also a former governor of New Mexico, is the highest-profile American to visit the Southeast Asian nation since its military seized...
MarketRealist

Why Was Danny Fenster Sentenced to 11 Years in Myanmar Prison?

A journalist’s job is rewarding but also challenging. Many put their lives and freedom at risk to gather valuable information that will later be pieced together to craft a story worth reading. We learned just how risky and dangerous it is to be a journalist with the conviction and imprisonment of American journalist, Danny Fenster, in Myanmar.
AFP

US journalist released from Myanmar prison 'cared a lot about truth': colleague

An American journalist dramatically released from a Myanmar prison and deported Monday on the eve of a sedition and terrorism trial is humble, positive and inspired by George Orwell's writings against authoritarianism, his colleague told AFP. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's government in February and launched a bloody crackdown that has killed more than 1,200 people, according to a local monitoring group, and also ensnared the media. The junta's war on dissent has seen Myanmar overtake Saudi Arabia and North Korea in jailing journalists -- since February only China has imprisoned more, according to Reporters Without Borders. Danny Fenster, who had been working for local outlet Frontier Myanmar for around a year, was arrested in May as he tried to leave the country to see his family.
AFP

Thai protesters call for royal reforms after court ruling

Hundreds of protesters rallied in Bangkok on Sunday against a decision by a top court that ruled calling for royal reforms amounted to a bid to overthrow Thailand's ultra-powerful monarchy. The current protest movement kicked off mid-2020, with student-led rallies calling for Premier Prayut Chan-O-Cha to step down and for reforms to the monarchy. 
