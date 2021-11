Most people know just what Pikmin are, but what exactly do Pikmin spend their days really doing? It seems with the help of a trusty friend to walk around with, they enjoy planting flowers and discovering new things along the way. Nintendo’s latest mobile title is here and raring to go, and those interested to learn even more about the brand new title can experience a little more of it in the Pikmin Bloom overview trailer. Learn to grow and raise Pikmin up from mere seedlings, and continue to promote their growth by getting on the move with all the others in tow. Participate with others and see the flowers they’ve grown to promote Pikmin seedlings to hurry up and grow even faster, and try to create a beautiful world surrounded by flowers.

