CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Napco: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Register Citizen
 7 days ago

AMITYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) _ Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of...

www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Software Company#Amityville#Ap#Nssc#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) advanced 1.96% to $347.56 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.04% to 15,853.85 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.04% to 36,087.45. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $36.77 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) inched 0.58% higher to $3,545.68 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.00% to 4,682.80 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.04% to 36,087.45. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Amazon.com Inc. closed $227.40 short of its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company achieved on July 13th.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Shiba Inu presents buy opportunity before SHIBA launches to $0.000100

Shiba Inu price continues to test the bear market trendline on its $0.0000025/3-box Point and Figure chart. A massive 75% spike higher is likely if Shiba Inu cracks above resistance. Until a bullish breakout occurs, Shiba Inu still has near-term bearish pressure. Shiba Inu price continues to struggle with a...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock underperforms Monday when compared to competitors

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) slipped 0.90% to $163.52 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.00% to 4,682.80 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.04% to 36,087.45. Johnson & Johnson closed $16.40 short of its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company reached on August 20th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow falls nearly 50 points on losses in UnitedHealth, Walgreens Boots shares

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is trading down Monday afternoon with shares of UnitedHealth and Walgreens Boots delivering the stiffest headwinds for the index. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 42 points, or 0.1%, lower, as shares of UnitedHealth (UNH) and Walgreens Boots (WBA) have contributed to the index's intraday decline. UnitedHealth's shares are down $6.80, or 1.5%, while those of Walgreens Boots have fallen $0.48 (1.0%), combining for an approximately 48-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Walt Disney (DIS) A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy