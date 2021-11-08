Tipalti expands prepaid debit cards reach with Intercash

Switzerland-based acrevis Bank has launched a Debit Mastercard to offer customers a new means of payment for everyday use. The Debit Mastercard, which replaces the Maestro card and covers all its functions, also offers new options for paying in shops and on the Internet. Customers can pay online with the new acrevis Debit Mastercard, store their card details with subscription services or use them to reserve hotels. The previous functions of the Maestro card, such as worldwide cash withdrawals and contactless payments in shops, will be retained. The Debit Mastercard also offers transparency and cost control of expenses, as the payments are debited directly from the bank account.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 15 HOURS AGO