Credits & Loans

Tipalti expands prepaid debit cards reach with Intercash

thepaypers.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS-based Tipalti, a global payables automation company, has announced its partnership with Intercash, a global prepaid card payment solution. Through this partnership Tipalti will extend the reach of its prepaid debit cards for international payees...

thepaypers.com

pncguam.com

Free $500 debit cards for use in local establishments pushed anew

With the holiday season almost upon us, Republican senators are again batting for the issuance of $500 debit cards to residents for use in local establishments in order to stimulate the island’s moribund economy. Earlier in the year, Sen. James Moylan introduced Bill No. 78-36 (COR), which is cited as...
PERSONAL FINANCE
thepaypers.com

Rappi to operate as a digital bank in Colombia by early 2022

Delivery mobile application Rappi has planned to get regulatory approval to operate as a digital bank in Colombia in the first quarter of 2022, according to texasnewstoday.com. If approved, the company plans to expand its services as a financial institution through Rappi Pay, a joint venture with the bank Davidienda,...
TECHNOLOGY
thepaypers.com

TerraPay, MTN Uganda aid real-time international money transfers

Netherlands-based digital payments infrastructure TerraPay has partnered with telecoms company MTN Uganda to facilitate international cross-border remittances and money transfers. TerraPay has been offering inbound remittances to MTN Uganda’s mobile wallets. In its drive to build global payments highways that interconnect mobile wallets and banks across the world, TerraPay aims...
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

acrevis Bank launches Debit Mastercard

Switzerland-based acrevis Bank has launched a Debit Mastercard to offer customers a new means of payment for everyday use. The Debit Mastercard, which replaces the Maestro card and covers all its functions, also offers new options for paying in shops and on the Internet. Customers can pay online with the new acrevis Debit Mastercard, store their card details with subscription services or use them to reserve hotels. The previous functions of the Maestro card, such as worldwide cash withdrawals and contactless payments in shops, will be retained. The Debit Mastercard also offers transparency and cost control of expenses, as the payments are debited directly from the bank account.
CREDITS & LOANS
thepaypers.com

CredPal Pay launches on the African market

Nigeria-based consumer credit company has released its BNPL platform, CredPal Pay, on the African market. The product aims to help businesses grow faster and increase sales through Buy Now, Pay Later services. CredPal Pay offers payments via QR codes, BNPL options, a checkout plugin that allows merchants to upsell on...
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

Everon launches private banking app

Switzerland-based fintech Everon has announced starting the test phase for its private banking app. With the app, the start-up aims to offer users access to professional investment opportunities. First users should be able to access the app and feedback from customers should flow into the further development of the app. With the app, customers can pay, invest and regulate their pension, as well as gain access to investment opportunities that were previously reserved for institutional investors and high net worth private clients. This is made possible through a cooperation with the multi-family office Swiss 5 Group.
CELL PHONES
thepaypers.com

AltPayNet aggregates GCash's payment and disbursement services

Hong Kong-based SaaS company AltPayNet has partnered with mobile wallet provider GCash to integrate it’s payment solutions. The partnership allows customers to utilise GCash’s services along with the rest of the payment methods and global payment solutions. Since its inception in 2015, AltPayNet has strategically pursued payment option partnerships. According...
TECHNOLOGY
thepaypers.com

Mode partners PayEscape to offer Bitcoin salary

UK-based fintech Mode has announced its partnership with PayEscape, piloting a Bitcoin Payroll product in the UK in conjunction with the supplier. Bitcoin Payroll is a monthly deduction of net pay that is converted into Bitcoin and deposited directly into a user's Mode Bitcoin wallet. By partnering with Mode, payroll providers can use the company's FCA registered platform to distribute a portion of an employee's paycheck in Bitcoin, each month.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Recognise Bank selects ClearBank for better SME retail banking

UK-based ClearBank, the cloud clearing bank, has announced its partnership with Recognise Bank, a subsidiary of City of London Group. The partnership sees ClearBank becoming Recognise Bank’s clearing bank, providing key account infrastructure and access to the UK’s payment schemes, including vital services, such as Confirmation of Payee (CoP) for Recognise’s newly launched savings account offering.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Qatar International Islamic Bank introduces QMP e-wallet

Qatar International Islamic Bank (QIIR) has launched its contactless payment solution QMP e-wallet. This comes as an addition to the bank’s digital services and will be available for both customers and non-customers. The wallet allows clients to access instant payment services through a mobile app, without requiring any physical card...
PERSONAL FINANCE
thepaypers.com

Penta partners with SWK Bank for company fixed-term deposits

Germany-based Süd-West-Kreditbank (SWK Bank) has announced partnering with the SME and freelancer bank Penta to enable the option to invest fixed-term deposits. Penta is a digital platform for business banking for SMEs, sole proprietors and freelancers. The aim of the partnership is to offer company fixed-term deposits for medium-sized businesses. Small and medium-sized companies, freelancers and self-employed people can thus invest working capital at fixed interest rates for different terms and avoid negative interest rates.
SMALL BUSINESS
cryptopotato.com

Mastercard to Support Cryptocurrency-linked Credit, Debit and Prepaid Cards in The APAC Region

Mastercard is partnering with Amber Group, Bitkub, and CoinJar to start supporting credit and debit cards backed by cryptocurrencies in the APAC region. Mastercard is expanding its horizons, bringing cryptocurrency payments to the Asia Pacific region. Mastercard has developed the world’s most extensive payment network, with more than 36 million...
CREDITS & LOANS
smallbiztrends.com

American Express Launches Small Business Checking Account and Debit Card

American Express, a leading card issuer for small businesses in the US, has launched a new fully digital Business Checking account for small businesses. The Business Checking account offers small businesses a secure, high-yield and low fee digital banking experience. It comes with an annual percentage yield (APY) of 1.1% on balances up to $500,000.
CREDITS & LOANS
pymnts.com

Zip Expands BNPL Offering With Physical Zip Card

Zip Co. Limited has joined forces with WebBank to introduce Zip Card, a physical card that offers shoppers the buy now, pay later (BNPL) company’s four installment payments option, according to a Thursday (Nov. 4) press release. As part of the collaborative effort, WebBank, which is headquartered in Salt Lake...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KXLY

Teenagers Can Now Use Cash App and Get Their Own Debit Cards

“Cash is king”? OK, boomer. Virtual payments are the gold standard these days — and teenagers just got a new way to join in on the trend. Mobile payment service Cash App announced Wednesday that it’s opening up access in the United States to younger users. People age 13 and up can now open a Cash App account that allows them to send (and receive) money to (and from) peers, among other features. They can also request a physical debit card for use IRL.
CELL PHONES
thepaypers.com

Boost Payment Solutions and Mastercard expand commercial cards acceptance

US-based fintech Boost Payment Solutions has partnered with Mastercard to create tailored and scalable strategies for the expansion of commercial card products. According to the press release, business-to-business (B2B) spending is believed to exceed USD 125 trillion worldwide and much of this spend remains entrenched in old methods, with invoices in many regions of the world still being manually processed and reconciled. B2B payment providers, such as Boost, deliver automated solutions for companies and their suppliersThis alliance is expected to support the acceleration of global commercial card use and acceptance.
CREDITS & LOANS
TrendHunter.com

Youth-Targeted Debit Cards

GoHenry, a financial education platform for children ages 6-18, has announced the launch of its first fully biodegradable debit card for kids. Unlike traditional plastic debit cards, GoHenry's is made from plant by-products that allow the card to decompose after use. The shift to eco-friendly debit card materials makes sense...
PERSONAL FINANCE
finextra.com

Grover promotes circular economy with new debit card

German tech subscription platform Grover is teaming up with Solarisbank and Visa to bring embedded finance into its offering in a bid to encourage a societal shift towards the circular economy. The Grover Card is a Visa Debit Card, issued by Solarisbank and available to customers in Germany through the...
CREDITS & LOANS

