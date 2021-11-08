Oil Futures Gain on Saudi OSP Hike; US Lifts Travel Curbs

Although there are certainly some fundamental reasons for the recent surge in soybean meal futures, December is now approaching an area of solid resistance just above the market. Momentum indicators are becoming very overbought, signaling not if, but when soymeal could correct to the downside. The $375 to $383 area on December should be an attractive area for speculators and commercials to place sell orders. That figures about $10 per ton above Monday morning's price. Soybean oil is correcting to the downside, helped by the recent plunge in crude oil, as impending higher interest rates suggest a slowing economy at some point. Soybean oil's inclusion in rising biofuel production has fueled its meteoric rise, and with it, led the funds to a large, long bean oil/short meal spread. That spread has been pretty much covered by now and will likely take pressure off bean oil and pressure meal. However, should meal correct, there is likely to be support at $345.

AGRICULTURE ・ 12 HOURS AGO