CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Oil Futures Gain on Saudi OSP Hike; US Lifts Travel Curbs

By Liubov Georges
dtnpf.com
 7 days ago

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Oil futures nearest delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude traded on the Intercontinental Exchange rallied at the start of a new trading week, sending the international crude benchmark above $83 barrel (bbl) after Saudi Aramco raised its official selling prices for Asian and European...

www.dtnpf.com

Comments / 0

Related
rigzone.com

Russia Joins OPEC+ USA Pushback

Russia says there is no shortage of oil in the global market. Russia says there is no shortage of oil in the global market and there may even be a surplus from early next year, adding to the chorus of other OPEC+ members to push back against calls from the U.S. to raise output faster.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Houston Chronicle

U.S. oil CEO tells Biden to focus on local production

The world’s biggest oil and gas companies and many OPEC+ energy ministers are meeting in Abu Dhabi this week for the Adipec conference -- one of the first major in-person events for the industry since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mining.com

14 million tonnes a day show why China and India won’t quit coal

There’s a reason India and China defended coal’s future at the Glasgow climate summit: no nations have added more coal-fired power-plant capacity in the past decade than these two major emitters. China and India are currently mining a combined 14 million tons a day of the dirtiest fossil fuel. Coal...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Washington Post

The U.S. and China Must Consign Trump’s Trade Deal to History

There’s an old joke about a traveler asking for directions on a country road. “If I was going there,” the local guide eventually concludes, “I wouldn’t start from here.” That’s the situation President Joe Biden faces in working out how to re-establish a dialogue on trade with China’s President Xi Jinping in their virtual summit scheduled for Monday night.
FOREIGN POLICY
dtnpf.com

Oil Futures Plummet as Europe Returns to COVID Lockdowns

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Oil futures nearest delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude on the Intercontinental Exchange fell more than 1.5% in early trade Monday, sending the international crude benchmark below $81 per barrel (bbl), as investors monitor an uptrend in COVID-19 infections across European Union and Russia, that have prompted several governments in the region to bring back quarantine restrictions in their effort to slow the viral spread ahead of the winter months.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Futures#Heating Oil#Oil Markets#Saudi#Intercontinental Exchange#Asian#European#The European Union#American Airlines
dtnpf.com

Soybean Meal, Having Rallied Nearly $60 Per Ton, has Strong Resistance Above Monday's Trade

Although there are certainly some fundamental reasons for the recent surge in soybean meal futures, December is now approaching an area of solid resistance just above the market. Momentum indicators are becoming very overbought, signaling not if, but when soymeal could correct to the downside. The $375 to $383 area on December should be an attractive area for speculators and commercials to place sell orders. That figures about $10 per ton above Monday morning's price. Soybean oil is correcting to the downside, helped by the recent plunge in crude oil, as impending higher interest rates suggest a slowing economy at some point. Soybean oil's inclusion in rising biofuel production has fueled its meteoric rise, and with it, led the funds to a large, long bean oil/short meal spread. That spread has been pretty much covered by now and will likely take pressure off bean oil and pressure meal. However, should meal correct, there is likely to be support at $345.
AGRICULTURE
WLNS

A key reason for supply shortages: Americans keep spending

DETROIT (AP) — Take a step back from the picked-over store shelves, the stalled container ships, and the empty auto showrooms, and you’ll find a root cause of the shortages of just about everything. Even as the pandemic has dragged on, U.S. households flush with cash from stimulus checks, booming stock markets, and enlarged home […]
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Production
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
United Airlines
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
dtnpf.com

Oil Futures Mixed Ahead of US Retail Sales, Industrial Data

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- After a morning sell off triggered by renewed lockdown measures across the European Union and Russia, oil futures nearest delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude traded on the Intercontinental Exchange pushed higher in afternoon trade Monday as investors turned their focus to the release of key economic data domestically on Tuesday, with expectations for gains in October retail sales and industrial production to show continued U.S. economic growth despite rising inflation.
BUSINESS
AFP

Top US trade officials visit Japan, agree to start tariff talks

Japanese and US officials held top-level trade talks in Tokyo on Monday after Washington said it was ready to discuss reducing steel and aluminium tariffs imposed under former president Donald Trump. Washington said Friday it was ready to discuss reducing the tariffs of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminium that were imposed by the Trump administration in 2018 on several economies, including the European Union and Japan.
dtnpf.com

US Questions Brazilian Beef Imports

Cattlemen like to see a strong beef export market, but talking about beef imports is a subject that most despise to their core. And while cases of bovine spongiform encephalitis (BSE) are never welcome, the recent announcement that Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD) has been detected in two humans in Brazil has now led to conversations on whether the U.S. should continue to allow fresh beef imports from Brazil.
AGRICULTURE
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures shake off early declines to finish higher

U.S. oil futures shook off earlier losses from concerns over a potential release of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to finish with a slight gain for the session on Monday. "While the Biden administration has been mulling an SPR release to force oil prices lower, it would appear the virus may well be doing the job for him in Europe, with Austria ordering a lockdown of the unvaccinated and Ireland urging people to work from home again," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. Still, many analysts have said that a U.S. release of oil from the emergency reserve would only help to provide a short-term pullback in oil and gasoline prices. December West Texas Intermediate oil tacked on 9 cents, or 0.1%, to settle at $80.88 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices traded as low as $79.30, the lowest intraday level for a front-month contract since Nov. 5, FactSet data show.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
fox44news.com

Japan’s economy contracts on shrinking consumption, exports

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s economy shrank at a 3% annual rate in the July-September quarter, as private consumption and auto production took a hit from efforts to curb the coronavirus pandemic. Japan’s gross domestic product, which measures the value of a nation’s products and services, declined 0.8% from the previous...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy