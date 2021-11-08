CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tisch prof reveals music struggles and triumphs in new book

By Sarah John
Washington Square News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike Errico, a professor at the Clive Davis Institute at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, released his book “Music, Lyrics, and Life: A Field Guide for the Advancing Songwriter” on Nov. 7. I sat down with Errico to talk about his career and what makes his new book such a...

shorelinemedia.net

Book examines music that made Carpenters superstars

A new book, “Carpenters: The Musical Legacy," which is released 50 years after the duo's earliest hits, was co-written by Richard Carpenter, along with Associated Press journalist Mike Cidoni Lennox and Chris May. (Nov. 8) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily Princetonian

Paul McCartney publishes book ‘The Lyrics’ edited by Prof. Muldoon

Sir Paul McCartney’s new book, “The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present,” is “as close to an autobiography as we may ever come,” according to the book’s editor, Professor Paul B. Muldoon, University Professor in the Humanities and a professor of creative writing in the Lewis Center for the Arts. “The...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
University of Arkansas

Music Professor's Book Featured in The New York Review of Books

Assistant Professor of Music Dr. Micaela Baranello's recent book, The Operetta Empire, is featured in the current issue of The New York Review of Books, reviewed by Dr. Larry Wolff. Wolff summarizes the book: "The musicologist Micaela Baranello, in The Operetta Empire: Music Theater in Early Twentieth-Century Vienna, focuses on the particular theatrical setting of the late Habsburg monarchy to understand how The Merry Widow launched a new "Silver Age" of Viennese operetta, following the "Golden Age" of Johann Strauss Jr." The book was published by the University of California Press.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Columbia University

A New Book Explores Black Life and Literature, and the Struggle for Black Freedom

In her new book, Read Until You Understand: The Profound Wisdom of Black Life and Literature, Farah Jasmine Griffin, the William B. Ransford Professor of English and Comparative Literature and African-American Studies, entwines memoir, history, art, and scholarship to share a lifetime of discoveries. She discusses the ideas that inspired Frederick Douglass and Malcolm X, the music of Marvin Gaye and Stevie Wonder, the literature of Phillis Wheatley and Toni Morrison, the art of Romare Bearden, and much more. Exploring these works through such themes as justice, rage, self-determination, beauty, joy, and mercy allows Griffin to move from her story—including losing her father when she was a child and her aunt’s love of yellow roses—to Gil Scott-Heron’s album, Winter in America.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
californianewswire.com

True Joy for the Retired: new book reveals breakthrough in unleashing the power of appreciation, love and inclusion between generations

SAN DIEGO, Calif. /California Newswire/ — Paulina Kay has released a new book entitled “True Joy for the Retired, A Holistic Approach to Spreading the Love to Our Forgotten Elderly” (ISBN: 978-1773710075). It shows the young and old how to overcome: the deeply rooted disconnection between generations; the often heartbreaking loneliness and hopelessness of the elderly; and the fear about getting older.
SAN DIEGO, CA
tatler.com

A Dynasty Divided: secrets of the unsung Rothschild women are revealed in a thrilling new book

Rothschild. A name that evokes dazzling wealth, sublime power, marbled hallways, fine wine and high finance. A dynastic thread, strung with grand houses and gilded lifestyles. A bank whose backing has been sought by sovereigns and statesmen, whose decisions could move markets, and whose prominence has endured two centuries of breakneck historical change. The Rothschilds’ opulence and influence has become the stuff of legend, not to mention countless sinister conspiracy theories.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ComicBook

Battletoads Art Book Revealed by Dark Horse

Developers Rare and Dlala Studios have teamed up with Dark Horse to release a new art book centered around the latest entry in the Battletoads series. The book, which is appropriately titled The Art of Battletoads, is the latest in a long line of video game art books that Dark Horse has released in recent years. And while the book itself might be something that many hardcore fans will want to quickly pick up, unfortunately, it's not set to release until next summer.
VIDEO GAMES
Billboard

The Women of Dance Music Celebrated In New Book 'Lady of the House'

Documenting the women in dance music and the female influence on the history of the genre is a long-overdue task. A new book is working to make it happen. Longtime UK-based events manager, promoter and club consultant Laila Mckenzie and author Ian Snowball (who's written books on a variety of British musicians) are expanding the stories of women in the genre with their collaborative new book Lady of the House.
THEATER & DANCE
Columbian

Book gets close to the music of Carpenters

LOS ANGELES — “Every sha-la-la-la, every wo-o-wo-o still shines,” the Carpenters’ sang in “Yesterday Once More,” their hit 1973 tribute to the songs of the past. It could be the tagline of a new book on the work of Richard and Karen Carpenter, which seeks to set aside the noise surrounding the duo and focus on their harmonic creations.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
thefocus.news

primenewsghana.com

thatgrapejuice.net

E! News

The Independent

