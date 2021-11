Now Hiring: Milwaukee Department of Public Works looks to grow staff

This article marks the beginning of leaf collection operations at Public Works. Our crews have begun the process of driving each street of town in search of piles of leaves. It is highly encouraged that you bag your leaves whenever possible. However, there are parts of town, where the density of large, mature trees makes bagging your leaves prohibitive, requiring the Department of Public Work’s collection efforts. The main reason we encourage residents to bag leaves is to protect our storm water inlets along our streets from becoming clogged, preventing the flow of water from the street into the storm water system. In addition to this, any fall breezes that come through won’t blow that leaf pile back onto your lawn or all over the street! The bagged leaves that are collected by South Jersey Sanitation on Wednesdays are taken to Smith Orchards for recycling. Each year, the Township compiles a tonnage report based off of the yard debris collected, similar to the white goods collected and our annual recycling collection; and receives credit towards our annual recycling grant.

CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ ・ 10 DAYS AGO