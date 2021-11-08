CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slumping Pistons to begin road trip later this week

By Ken Delaney
 7 days ago

DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Pistons are off the...

batonrougenews.net

Nets start six-game trip against struggling Pistons

The Brooklyn Nets haven't gone on the road for nearly two weeks. That will change this weekend as they embark on a six-game journey through five states and across the border. Brooklyn begins the road swing in Detroit on Friday and will also visit Toronto, Chicago, Orlando, New Orleans and Oklahoma City over the next 10 days.
NBA
Jerami Grant helps Pistons break losing streak with win at Houston

HOUSTON, TX (WKZO AM/FM) – Jerami Grant poured in 35 points in the Detroit Pistons 112-104 win over the Rockets in Houston Wednesday night. The Pistons took the lead late in the third quarter and held onto it for the rest of the night. This year’s number-one draft pick Cade Cunningham added 20 points in Detroit’s victory.
NBA
Raptors host Pistons on eve of extended road trip: Preview, start time and more

The Toronto Raptors haven’t had as much success as one would have liked at home this season — they’re just 2-5 at Scotiabank Arena (and 5-1 on the road). But all six of those road games have come against Eastern Conference foes, and extended West Coast road trips — like the six-game swing the Raptors are about to embark on — are a different beast.
NBA
Pistons in basement of Eastern Conference following 98-78 loss to Cavs

CLEVELAND, OH (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Pistons have the worst record in the NBA East. Detroit dropped to 2-9 on Friday night as they scored a season-low amount of points in a 98-78 loss at Cleveland. Detroit committed 23 turnovers with seven of them committed by top draft choice...
NBA
Pistons finish road trip with thrilling 127-121 victory in Toronto

The Pistons had their worst game of the young season on Friday night, managing just 78 points in Cleveland. On the second night of a back-to-back, they put together their best all-around game of the season, blending good passing and deft shooting in the fourth quarter. The result was a...
NBA
Jerami Grant scores 24 points, Pistons beat Raptors 127-121

TORONTO, ONT – Jerami Grant scored 14 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter, Isaiah Stewart scored 20 and Detroit used a big finish to beat short-handed Toronto 127-121 on Saturday night, the Pistons’ fourth straight victory over the Raptors. Killian Hayes had 13 points and a season-high 10...
NBA
Pistons try to build on Saturday victory as they host Kings tonight

DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Pistons open up a five-game homestand tonight against the Sacramento Kings. The Indiana Pacers, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, and Miami Heat will also come to town over the next week-plus. Detroit sits at 3-and-9 on the season after beating Toronto Saturday.
NBA
The Seth Curry Trade Was Absolute Highway Robbery

The Philadelphia 76ers have not exactly had the perfect history when it comes to roster moves. In recent memory, there are very few trades that have worked out exceptionally well for the team. In fairness, a lot of the moves prior to 2016 were for the sole purpose of compiling draft capital, but even since 2000, the Sixers had the Dikembe Mutombo trade, the Kings pick swap in 2017, and not much else. Enter Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey was hired by the team exactly a year ago yesterday, and the fruits of one of his early roster decisions have never been riper than they were last night on the anniversary of his hiring (remember, last year’s season started late because of COVID). Just 14 days after taking over in Philly, Daryl Morey completed a draft day trade sending Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry. At the time, it was a semi-exciting move that brought in a shooter whose brother’s name carried more weight than his. Now, almost a year later, it looks like one of the biggest fleeces in the past decade of NBA trades.
NBA
Celtics Are Reportedly Interested In Blockbuster Trade

The Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in a major NBA trade, according to The Athletic. The Philadelphia 76ers continue to hold onto Ben Simmons, though the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick has yet to suit up in a game this season. Simmons is reportedly not mentally ready to...
NBA
Ben Simmons confronts Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers after Sixers practice blow-up

The Ben Simmons saga with the Philadelphia 76ers has entered a new chapter in what feels like an endless novel rivaling Game of Thrones at this point. In the latest twist in the tale, Ben Simmons had a meeting with Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid, and the rest of the Sixers after the highly-publicized practice feud that resulted in Simmons getting sent home.
NBA
Watch: Michael Jordan gets frustrated after Kelly Oubre Jr makes wrong decision in Hornets vs Knicks

It would be safe to say that Charlotte Hornets owner, Michael Jordan could have been even more angry with Kelly Oubre Jr after the latter’s decision making could have cost the team a huge loss against New York Knicks. Now to those who are not aware why the owner of the Charlotte Hornets was angry at Oubre, the 25-years-old decided to take matters in his own hand with precious little time remaining to see off the game.
NBA
Extreme Danger – Medical Device Found on Field During NFL Game

Sometimes I think the scriptwriters who create the weekly action that is NFL football throw in a few plot twists every week just to make sure we are paying attention. From one of the game's most unique endings to an unbelievable reason to stop play, this week's NFL action certainly measured up for the weekly dose of "what just happened"?
NFL
Report: NBA Coach Might Be On Verge Of Getting Fired

There are a number of NBA teams struggling through the first quarter of the 2021-22 season. But one team’s struggles could see their head coach as the first one axed if they don’t turn it around. According to NBA insiders Shams Charania and Sam Amick, Sacramento Kings head coach Luke...
NBA
Marvin Bagley refused to check into game on Sunday

Sean Cunningham: Multiple sources told me that Marvin Bagley III refused to check into Sunday’s game when Luke Walton called upon him in the second half vs. the Suns. I didn’t report it, wanting to first talk to the Kings coach. Walton said he & Marvin are in communication and has to be ready pic.twitter.com/m3E6JxaeVk.
NBA

