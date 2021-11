Spend any amount of time on the Harry Styles subsection of TikTok on the night of one of his sold out Love On Tour shows, and you’ll watch videos of at least a handful of fans crying outside after being scammed by fake resale tickets. A ticket originally purchased for $200 can be resold on Stubhub or SeatGeek for $700, but for some Styles fans, love conquers finance. After Styles’ fifth show at New York City’s Madison Square Garden in October –– night two of the long awaited, weekend-long fancy dress party Harryween –– someone snapped a photo of a pillar at the Hoyt-Schermerhorn subway station. “MONEY IS FAKE,” someone had scribbled on the dirty white tiles in black ink. “HARRY STYLES IS FOREVER.”

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO