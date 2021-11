Immigration was the animating issue for Donald Trump’s political career, the focus of his campaign announcement in 2015 and the reason that he emerged as the front-runner in the 2016 Republican presidential nominating contest. He made impossible pledges about what he’d do as president — cover the border with a wall; make Mexico pay for it — that he was unable to fulfill. But he tried, declaring a dubious national emergency that allowed him to shift funds from the Defense Department to start building a barrier.

