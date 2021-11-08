CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Texans, Rockets offer condolences to victims at Astroworld Festival

By Brandon Scott
610AM Sports Radio
 7 days ago

(SportsRadio 610) - Head coaches for Houston's professional football and basketball teams offered their condolences for victims of Friday's tragedy at the Astroworld festival, where eight people died.

The festival was held at the NRG Park, where the Texans practice daily and play home games at NRG Stadium. The setup is close enough to where they could hear soundchecks Friday afternoon.

Sadly, the festival led by Houston-area native recording artist Travis Scott with the theme as a nod to now defunct Six Flags theme park, resulted in tragedy Friday night as crowds surged and trampled hundreds of people.

Eight people died and hundreds more were injured. Houston police and fire officials are investigating what led to the crowd surge, and whether all protocols for crowd control were followed.

Meanwhile, the Texans hit the road to face the Miami Dolphins, and the Rockets were already on a five-game road trip ending on the west coast.

"I want to extend our condolences from the Texans for the tragedy that happened at Astroworld," Texans head coach David Culley said following Houston's 17-9 loss to Miami. "I just want to say we're sorry for everybody involved in that deal."

Added quarterback Tyrod Taylor: "I know something bigger than football happened back in our Houston community this past Friday. Just wanted to let the city of Houston know our organization, our team, our prayers are definitely with you all. Never want to see loss of life. So we continue to keep praying for you all."

From defensive lineman Maliek Collins: "Condolences to the families who lost loved ones at Astroworld. It's a tragic event."

From defensive lineman Jordan Jenkins, who is from Houston: "I think in everyone's position group we all saw videos and talked about it because, I'm from Houston but it was right behind the practice fields and everything. So we talked about it and thought it was crazy. And we are just glad we didn't have anybody there that could have got caught up in that mess."

Rockets head coach Stephen Silas, who said his two daughters wanted to attend the festival, also offered a heartfelt message to those victims' families.

"I just want to acknowledge those eight people and tell them our thoughts are with them because that was so tragic," Silas said. "I can’t even imagine what those families are going through."

News Channel 25

Gov. Abbott asks Texans to join in prayer for Houston music festival victims

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott is asking Texans to join his family in prayer for the victims of a fatal crowd surge in Houston. "What happened at Astroworld Festival last night was tragic, and our hearts are with those who lost their lives and those who were injured in the terrifying crowd surge," Abbott said in a press release.
TEXAS STATE
NFL
610AM Sports Radio

