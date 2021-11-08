CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Founding UB40 member Astro dies after short illness

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jasmine Cooper
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k3yLq_0cq0NfWu00

LONDON ( NewsNation Now ) —Terence Wilson, one of the founding members of the British reggae band UB40, has died at the age of 64 after a short illness, his current band confirmed.

“We are absolutely devastated and completely heartbroken to have to tell you that our beloved Astro has today passed away after a very short illness. The world will never be the same without him,” the group said in a statement on Twitter late Saturday.

Wilson, who was known by his stage name Astro, was part of the band for more than 30 years. The group, which was formed in Birmingham in the 1970s, recorded several successful hits including “Red Red Wine” and “(I Can’t Help) Falling In Love.”

Travis Scott ‘devastated’ by crowd deaths as critics say he should’ve stopped the show

Wilson left the band in 2013, to perform with the breakaway group “UB40 featuring Ali Campbell and Astro.”

A statement from the current UB40 band on Twitter said: “RIP Astro.

“We have heard tonight, the sad news that ex-member of UB40, Terence Wilson, better known as Astro, has passed away after a short illness. Our sincere condolences to his family.”

Brian Travers, another of the band’s founding members, died of cancer in August at the age of 62.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
wxhc.com

Former UB40 member Terence “Astro” Wilson dead at 64

Ex-UB40 member Terence Wilson, better known as Astro, died Saturday. He was 64. The vocalist passed away following "a very short illness," according to a tweet posted on his and founding UB40 lead singer Ali Campbell's joint Twitter account on Saturday. "We are absolutely devastated and completely heartbroken to have...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Astro
Person
Travis Scott
Person
Ali Campbell
thefocus.news

RIP Heath Freeman: Death of actor shocks industry

Heath Freeman’s death became known after Shanna Moakler posted a heartfelt Instagram tribute to honour the actor and producer. News of Heath Freeman’s passing surprised fans since it has only been confirmed by model Shanna Moakler. She posted a photo alongside the actor captioned with:. “Heartbroken to hear of the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ub40#Birmingham#Newsnation#British
The Independent

Texas police chief says he personally warned Travis Scott hours before eight died in Astroworld tragedy

The chief of the Houston Police personally warned Travis Scott about crowd control just hours before eight fans died during the tragedy at Astroworld Festival, according to a report. A source with knowledge of Houston Police Chief Troy Finner’s account of the day told the New York Times that he had visited the rapped at his trailer before he took to the stage on Friday in front of 50,000 fans in Houston, Texas.Chief Finner, who knows Mr Scott personally, is said to have relayed his concerns about the energy of the crowd which he said would include very devoted...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
imdb.com

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Poses in the Ultimate Little Black Dress for "Date Night" With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner's stylish date night outfit might inspire your next shopping trip. After stepping out for dinner with Travis Scott on Nov. 3, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum took to Instagram to give her 279 million followers a peek at her ensemble. Kylie wore a black leather coat over a matching mini dress and accessorized her look with a designer handbag, drop earrings and a pair of sneakers. She also posted pictures of a table decorated with candles and roses and captioned the photo series, "Date night." Her little black dress gave fans another glimpse at her baby bump. Kylie and Travis confirmed in September they're expecting their second child together. The 24-year-old makeup mogul and...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Us Weekly

Adele’s Ex-Husband Simon Konecki and Son Angelo Attend ‘One Night Only’ Concert Special Taping

Biggest fans! Adele’s ex-husband, Simon Konecki, and their son, Angelo, were in attendance during her CBS special taping earlier this month, Us Weekly can confirm. The “Easy on Me” singer, 33, performed songs off her upcoming record, 30, on Sunday, October 24, at the Griffith Observatory as part of her Adele One Night Only special set to air on the network next month.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Richard “Dick” Evans Dies: Familiar Face On Iconic ’60s & ’70s TV Shows Was 86

Richard “Dick” Evans, who was a staple of 1960s and ’70s television, died on October 2 of cancer, his family announced today. He was 86. In his 40-year career, Evans played opposite Mia Farrow as a series regular on Peyton Place, acted opposite George C. Scott in Islands in the Stream and starred in Jack L. Warner’s final movie, Dirty Little Billy. Showbiz & Media Figures We’ve Lost In 2021 – Photo Gallery And he was ubiquitous on dozens of classic shows such as Star Trek, Gunsmoke, S.W.A.T., Bonanza, The Mod Squad, Quincy ME, The A-Team, Hart to Hart, Gunsmoke and Lou Grant. Acting...
TV SHOWS
NME

Chris Daughtry’s daughter found dead, boyfriend arrested

Singer-songwriter Chris Daughtry’s 25-year-old daughter Hannah has been found dead, with the death being treated as a homicide. A report by TMZ says that Hannah’s boyfriend Bobby Jolly has been arrested by police, but they are declining to confirm whether it is in connection with her death. Revealing the news...
CELEBRITIES
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy