Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has signed House Bill 1002 – Federal COVID vaccine mandates-prohibition and remedies-2. The bill was crafted by lawmakers during the special session convened by the Wyoming Legislature last month. The bill supports Gordon’s continued actions that were already underway, while also appropriating some additional funds to aid in those endeavors. Gordon noted that he had already committed to challenging the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandates in the courts prior to the special session being called. While he appreciates the Legislature’s support for Executive branch efforts previously in progress through this bill, he also expressed concern about the cost to taxpayers of holding the special session.

HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO