2021 is almost over, so you know what that means: So many end-of-the-year award shows are about to go down, including the Mnet Asian Music Awards. Each year, the show brings many iconic performances from our favorite K-pop groups. Remember BTS’ epic 2020 MAMAs performance, which included a hologram of Suga? I’ll never forget it. Fans can usually predict who’s performing depending on who’s nominated. This year, some noteworthy nominations include BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Rosé, who are competing for Best Female Artist. Both singers had an amazing year by making their solo debuts, so anyone could win. To make sure you don’t miss the event, here’s everything you need to know about the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards.

