French family presented with bust of late father/husband

Sculptor Cliff Leonard (second from right) presented the pictured bust of deceased National Guard Staff Sgt. Alex French IV to the French family Wednesday. Leonard memorializes fallen servicemen and women by molding their likenesses and giving them to the families, free of charge. Staff sergeant French is depicted wearing a U.S. Navy sailor hat because he served in the Navy prior to his time in the Georgia Army National Guard.

Those inside the Old Capitol Building’s legislative chambers sat in reverent silence as Florida sculptor Cliff Leonard unveiled his latest work Wednesday.

The revealed portrait bust showed the likeness of Milledgeville native Alex French IV, a Georgia National Guard staff sergeant who at 31 years old was killed by an improvised explosive device (IED) in Afghanistan 12 years ago.

Staff sergeant French’s wife Shanoca and their three children Alex V, Alexis and Madison were the recipients of the bust in a special ceremony held Wednesday on the Georgia Military College campus where the mother works as a first grade paraprofessional and the children attend prep school.

“I am really just grateful and I feel blessed to have people like Mr. Cliff do something to honor Alex and to keep his memory alive,” Shanoca said.

Leonard, a Jacksonville resident and U.S. Marine veteran, memorializes servicemen and women who were killed in action by sculpting and presenting busts to the deceased’s family members, free of charge. He says it’s an “honor to honor” these men and women and their families.

Leonard began his work 15 years ago. Despite having no formal training or background in art other than it being a hobby he enjoyed, he has now completed 50 busts with each taking between two and two and a half months to sculpt. His work normally centers on fallen Marines and Navy corpsmen from Florida, some he knew personally, but every now and then he hears a story that “tugs at his heartstrings” and causes him to deviate slightly from his mission.

Leonard, who is also a GMC junior college alum (Class of ’65), came to GMC Prep in late September to aid Maj. Paige Barlow’s senior art students with their Veterans Day projects. Five years ago, Barlow’s class did portrait drawings and paintings of veterans who were either family members or GMC graduates. A couple of years later, the project evolved as students sat down with Georgia War Veterans Home residents, learning about their lives and service before doing their portraits. The class has graduated from portraits of veterans to busts, similar to Leonard’s work. It was during his visit just over a month ago that he learned about staff sergeant French. Having lost his own father at 4 years old, Leonard can sympathize with the French children who lost their dad at a young age.

Staff sergeant French enlisted in the U.S. Navy out of high school and was honorably discharged in 2000. He worked as a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy and later decided to join the National Guard. French was deployed overseas as part of the Guard’s 48th Infantry Brigade in March 2009 before his death six months later.

French’s bust likeness created by Leonard will go on the French family’s mantel at home.