Economy

Global insurance premiums could reach $10 trillion by 2030

insurancebusinessmag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal insurance premiums could reach $10 trillion by 2030, as the industry transitions into a new societal role, according to a report by Bain & Company. The insurance industry is undergoing a transformation in its role, moving from seeking reimbursements for damages to incentivizing behaviors to reduce overall risk, according to...

www.insurancebusinessmag.com

The Motley Fool

How Gap Insurance Could Save Your Finances

Don't end up getting stuck with car payments for a vehicle you no longer have. Car payments can be expensive and can be one of the biggest items in most people's monthly budgets. While this may be worth it for a vehicle that's needed to fulfill work or family obligations, imagine having car payments for a vehicle that has been destroyed or damaged.
ECONOMY
insurancebusinessmag.com

What is the top concern for the world's risk managers?

Cyberattacks and data breaches have been identified as the top concern among risk managers worldwide, a new survey by Aon has revealed. Over 2,300 respondents in 60 countries across 16 industries at both public and private companies participated in the 2021 edition of Aon’s Global Risk Management Survey. It was noted that cyberattacks and data breaches topped the list as the number one current and predicted future risk globally – its highest rank since the inception of the survey.
ECONOMY
Shore News Network

Zurich Insurance plans dividend hike as premiums rise

ZURICH (Reuters) – Zurich Insurance plans to raise its dividend and said it is confident of hitting its 2022 targets after property and casualty (P&C) premiums rose 11% on a like-for-like basis in the first nine months of 2021. “It is certainly our intention to grow the dividend but I...
MARKETS
Shore News Network

Zurich Insurance on track to hit targets as P&C premiums rise

ZURICH (Reuters) – Zurich Insurance Group expressed confidence in hitting its 2022 targets on Thursday while reporting property and casualty (P&C) premiums rose 11% on a like-for-like basis in the first nine months. “P&C gross written premiums continue to benefit from the improvement in the pricing environment. Recent claims events...
BUSINESS
insurancebusinessmag.com

Insurance must innovate or die

For many of those outside – and even inside – the industry, insurance and innovation may not seem to go together. Yet, rather quietly, most large insurers have been ramping up their innovation spending over the past decade. This is largely in response to the rise of more agile insurtech startups and to deliver complementary services like healthy lifestyle apps, data-driven pricing operations, transparency in policy specifics and other value-added consumer technologies.
ECONOMY
CBS News

One way Americans feel inflation's pain: Health insurance premiums

As experts debate whether inflation gripping everything from winter heat to holiday gifts to American Thanksgiving tables is temporary or likely to endure, Americans are facing another relentlessly rising cost: health insurance premiums. Getting health insurance through work now costs more than $22,000 a year for families, who pick up...
BUSINESS
insurancebusinessmag.com

What's happening with US P&C insurers?

Private property-casualty insurers in the US reported strong net income growth in the first half of 2021 as the country continued to recover from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report from data analytics provider Verisk and the American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA). Insurers’ net...
MARKETS
travelweekly.com

U.S. travel could bring in $2 trillion in 2022

The United States' travel and tourism sector could exceed its pre-pandemic economic contribution in 2022, reaching $2 trillion, according to a report from the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC). In 2019, the U.S. travel and tourism sector GDP contribution represented nearly $1.9 trillion, or 8.6% of the U.S. economy,...
TRAVEL
insurancebusinessmag.com

US insurance dealmakers – what's next?

Insurance industry mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the Americas reached the highest level since 2015 in the first half (H1) of 2021, with 116 completed deals, up from 102 in the second half of 2020. According to Clyde & Co’s Insurance Growth Report mid-year update, the region’s positive performance was driven by robust deal activity in the United States, where dealmakers are seemingly looking past concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic uncertainty.
ECONOMY
insurancebusinessmag.com

Coalition adds executive risks insurance products to its broker platform

Coalition has added new executive risks insurance products to its platform for small and midsize businesses. In a statement, the Zurich-backed commercial insurtech provider announced that it is now offering directors & officers (D&O) and employment practices liability (EPL) capabilities to its broker platform. “Coalition’s broker platform integrates real-time financial,...
ECONOMY
therealdeal.com

Could blockchain disrupt title insurance?

By now the world has become accustomed to the idea of blockchain, the underlying cryptography technology behind Bitcoin. Most don’t really understand the finer points of hashing, mining, and distributed computing that make it all work but some of us at least get the basics: a blockchain is an immutable ledger that can be used to securely record ownership. The way it works is that every change made to a database is recorded in blocks that are stuck together chronologically onto a long chain, hence the name. Most of the uses of blockchain, like Bitcoin, are decentralized in nature, meaning that the chain is being stored and computed by a network of computers. This means that there are many backups to the database, so any change on one has to match with the others or it is rejected. The theory is that any one database can get hacked, but it is nearly impossible to hack 51 percent of a giant network of computers at the same time, which is what would need to happen for Bitcoin to be cracked.
ECONOMY
beckershospitalreview.com

Viewpoint: New No Surprises Act dispute rule could reduce premiums, payments

An interim final rule for the No Surprises Act could play a crucial role in managing premiums through determining payment amounts, research professors say. The rule finalizes tenets of the independent dispute resolution process — specifically negotiation and arbitration, according to a Nov. 4 post from Georgetown University professors Jack Hoadley and Kevin Lucia.
ECONOMY
insurancebusinessmag.com

Tough market conditions - meeting rising insurance risks head-on

This article was produced in partnership with Prime Insurance. Karen Surca of Insurance Business sat down with Barbara Malkowski, senior vice president of marketing with Prime Insurance to discuss Prime’s unique approach to building business and the challenges ahead in the industry. It is a difficult insurance market right now....
PERSONAL FINANCE
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Lower Premiums, More Choices for Insurance Marketplace in 2022

People browsing for health insurance at HealthCare.gov — the federal marketplace that covers 33 states — may be in for some good surprises, including lower premiums, more choices, and continued generous subsidies, according to a new report by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). CMS, a division of...
ECONOMY
insurancebusinessmag.com

Commercial E&O leader sheds light on US marketplace

AXA XL Insurance recently appointed Michael Takigawa as the head of commercial E&O for the Americas region, responsible for overseeing the underwriting strategy and product innovation for commercial E&O business, which includes lawyers, accountants, and miscellaneous professional liability. Takigawa joined AXA XL – the P&C and specialty risk division of...
BUSINESS

