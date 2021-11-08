Trucking company owner says driver shortage causing bottleneck in supply chain
Dan Eberhart, the owner of Twin Express trucking company in Minneapolis, joined Marc Cox to discuss the truck driver shortage, that is leading to a bottleneck in the supply chain.
"There's just not enough [drivers], there was a shortage before Covid before all this even started, and now it's really exacerbated," said Eberhart. "Look, we've got inflation, plus a surging economy, plus a labor shortage, and it's a recipe for everything being backed-up logistics-wise." (listen above)
