CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Trucking company owner says driver shortage causing bottleneck in supply chain

By The Marc Cox Morning Show, Marc Cox
97.1 FM Talk
97.1 FM Talk
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NyfGh_0cq0Kzl900

Dan Eberhart, the owner of Twin Express trucking company in Minneapolis, joined Marc Cox to discuss the truck driver shortage, that is leading to a bottleneck in the supply chain.

"There's just not enough [drivers], there was a shortage before Covid before all this even started, and now it's really exacerbated," said Eberhart. "Look, we've got inflation, plus a surging economy, plus a labor shortage, and it's a recipe for everything being backed-up logistics-wise." (listen above)

© 2021 KFTK (Audacy). All rights reserved. © Robert Hanashiro USA TODAY NETWORK

Listen to more 97.1 FM Talk:

Comments / 1

Related
freightwaves.com

‘Beyond unprecedented’ surge in authorized drivers continues to flood market

Over the past 16 months, more than 113,000 for-hire trucking applications have received federal operating authority, according to data from consultancy FTR. More than 100,000 of those applicants representing a pool of 195,000 drivers still held authority as of Nov. 1, according to FTR’s analysis of government data. Solo operators...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trucking Company#Truck Drivers#Bottleneck#Twin Express
Post-Bulletin

At this booming trucking finance company, she's the boss

DETROIT -- A trucking financial services company in metro Detroit is seeing rapid growth and anticipates doubling its revenue this year compared with before the COVID-19 pandemic. RoadEx was started in 2014 by Jagdeep Dhillon, who had run a trucking company previously with her husband. She attributes RoadEx's growth spurt...
INDUSTRY
WPTV

Trucking companies paying big bonuses for qualified drivers

Truck drivers continue to be in demand, playing a critical role in getting goods shipped nationwide. The President of the Florida Trucking Association, Alix Mille, said it is a shortage that continues in the state. According to Miller, around 80,000 drivers are needed across the country to be able to...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
elizabethton.com

Thank truck drivers and other essential workers

Bad decisions by California have been the main reason for the supply chain mess. California has made some really crazy decisions. The Bible says in Romans 1 you make bad crazy decisions when you continually practice evil and reject Jesus, because God turns you over to a reprobate mind. They passed a law that said only those stealing over $1,000 would be charged with a crime. As a result Walgreen had to shut down stores because of all of the stealing.
INDUSTRY
drgnews.com

US Commerce Department working to relieve shortage of truck drivers

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo says her department is working to fix a broken part of the nation’s supply chain key to the agriculture and food sectors— a massive shortage of truck drivers. Raimondo says Commerce is working with the Departments of Transportation and Labor to license thousands of commercial...
AGRICULTURE
International Business Times

Diesel Shortage Amid Soaring Prices: Truck Stops Resort To Rationing

Truck stops are resorting to rationing the number of gallons a hauler can get in a single purchase amid a growing diesel shortage as well as soaring prices in the United States, raising concerns about how the issues will affect the industry. Some truck stop chains have opted to rationing...
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Siemens expects supply chain bottlenecks to ease during 2022 - CFO

ZURICH (Reuters) - Siemens expects problems from supply chain constraints and COVID-19 to ease during the next 12 months, Chief Financial Officer Ralf Thomas said on Thursday. "We also expect that, by the second half of fiscal 2022, pricing measures will, to the greatest possible extent, compensate for inflation in the costs of raw materials, components, and labour," Thomas said in comments prepared for a press conference for the company's fourth quarter results.
BUSINESS
pnwag.net

Newhouse: More Needs To Be Done To Keep Supply Chains Open, Trucks On The Road

The port bottleneck has not only hurt the farming community when it comes to shipping products out, but also when it comes to inputs arriving in the United States. Whether its implements parts, fertilizers, high tech gadgets or anything in between, farmers across the industry have reported short supply or difficulties it getting essential items for the 2022 season.
INDUSTRY
midlandtxedc.com

Supply Chain Bottlenecks Creating New “Logistical Hotspots”

Most businesses have not escaped supply chain challenges over the previous 12 months. When everyone expected COVID-19 to slow demand, it accelerated demand to a point where supply chains were stretched to their limits. But it not just COVID — the winter storm of 2021 reduced Texas’ capacity to refine petroleum, which created a ripple effect for a reduced ability to manufacture nearly all paints. Major manufacturers of cushion foam were also hit by a hurricane, causing multiple industries to temporarily shut down for repairs, which has exacerbated the shortage due to high demand. Currently, many companies, both large and small, continue to have threats of shortages or product delivery delays. The point to understand is while one event can cause a shortage, multiple events can cripple a supple chain.
INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

'Candemic': Supply chain issues hit breweries, causing aluminum can shortage

It’s five o’clock somewhere — and the folks getting off work may want to grab a beer to wind down. But something is troubling the craft beer industry: an aluminum can shortage. That’s just another ripple effect of the pandemic. During the height of the pandemic, breweries — including CraftHaus...
INDUSTRY
97.1 FM Talk

97.1 FM Talk

St. Louis, MO
582
Followers
119
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

St.Louis's most trusted news, entertaining talk & comprehensive sports radio station.

 https://www.audacy.com/971talk

Comments / 0

Community Policy