Why ‘Eternals’ underperformed—and what it means for Marvel

By Joe Berkowitz
Fast Company
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePart of what makes superheroes super is the aura of invincibility. Armed with mythic powers, they’re the last line of defense when more fallible folks fail humanity. It wouldn’t be much fun to watch superheroes in action, however, if they didn’t have at least some vulnerability. With the release of Eternals...

AOL Corp

Why Marvel's 'Eternals' is reportedly being pulled from release in multiple Gulf nations

One the eve of its release in American theaters, Marvel Studios's latest blockbuster, Eternals, has reportedly been banned from a number of Gulf nations, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the star-studded film — which features Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie making their Marvel Cinematic Universe debuts — no longer appears on websites in those countries, where it was set to start playing on Nov. 11. (Yahoo Entertainment has reached out to the Walt Disney Company for comment, but it was not received at press time.)
MOVIES
Paste Magazine

Red Notice Is Bad for Hollywood, and Probably Humanity

For over a century now, the wheel of Hollywood has been continuously cranked by charisma. In the ‘30s and ‘40s, audiences lined up to watch Jimmy Stewart, Cary Grant and Katharine Hepburn, who could dazzle with even the most drab material. More recently, actors like Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Lawrence brought masses to the theaters with the snap of their fingers. So what happens, then, when Hollywood’s marquee trio has the combined charisma of a wet paper towel?
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Tom Holland Speaks Out, Has Words For His Spider-Man Replacement

Tom Holland. The name on everyone’s lips. The leading man of this year’s most anticipated superhero sequel. Arguably, one of Hollywood’s biggest stars. Holland has been the world’s live-action Spider-Man for the past five years ever since appearing alongside Captain America (Chris Evans) and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) in Captain America: Civil War (2016), and as his third solo outing inches closer towards release, the actor has finally addressed being replaced as the web-slinging Marvel hero.
MOVIES
vitalthrills.com

Marvel’s Eternals Movie Review

When it comes to their respective cinematic universes, so far the primary difference between DC and Marvel has been this: DC paints in broad strokes, mythic legends and stories under a contemporary setting. Marvel keeps things mostly focusing on character. Of course, both switch it up from time to time, but that’s been the general dynamic, even during Infinity War/Endgame for Marvel, and Shazam!/Birds of Prey for DC.
MOVIES
nny360.com

‘Eternals’ adds up to Marvel fatigue

‘Eternals’ has a miscast director and a crowded cast in a story about savior-outcasts. “Eternals” introduces a slew of Marvel Cinematic Universe firsts. First same-sex kiss. First…
MOVIES
d23.com

Meet the Characters of Marvel Studios’ Eternals

Marvel Studios’ Eternals opens in theaters this Friday, introducing 10 new Super Heroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Based on characters created by Disney Legend Jack Kirby, the Eternals are a group of ancient, immortal beings who work on behalf of the Celestials, aka the architects of life itself. The Celestials sent the Eternals to Earth 7,000 years ago to protect mankind from the Deviants, a race of alien predators. Now, the mysterious reemergence of the Deviants is about to force the Eternals out of the shadows. It’s been hundreds of years since the Eternals went their separate ways, and not everyone has kept in touch. But they’ll have to regroup to fulfill their purpose and protect the planet.
MOVIES
IGN

Eternals Is Ambitious, Diverse, and a Marvelous Misstep

Eternals is easily one of Marvel Studios’ biggest films in scope and ambition, telling a story that spans 7000 years, cruising through human history and beyond the known space. While that makes it the MCU’s most intriguing film to date on a philosophical level, it is let down by a story and script that favours worldbuilding over character development.
MOVIES
97ZOK

‘Eternals’ Post-Credits Scenes: What They Mean For Marvel Phase Four

The following post contains spoilers for Eternals. (Duh.) Love or hate Eternals, there’s no denying the movie looks like it will have huge ramifications for the rest of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It features not one but two very significant post-credits scenes, each introducing new characters and new elements of the MCU mythos, and each leaving some very large cliffhangers dangling for future movies or shows to pick up down the line.
COMICS
The Independent

Eternals’ post-credits scenes, explained – and what they mean for future Marvel movies

A brand new Marvel film has been released with the usual post-credits scenes teasing future movies.Eternals introduces a new set of characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) – a race of immortal beings with superhuman powers who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years.Leading the cast are Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Lauren Ridloff, Kumail Nanjiani, Barry Keoghan and Brian Tyree Henry. The film is directed by Nomadland’s Chloé Zhao.Naturally, spoilers abound, so don’t read unless you’ve seen the film or don’t mind knowing what happens.What happens in the mid-credits scene?The first tease comes midway through...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Eternals: Why Lia McHugh Didn't Read Marvel Comics To Prep

Eternals finally hit theaters last night and features a massive cast of MCU newcomers playing a race of immortal beings with superhuman powers who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years. While there are many big names on the line-up like Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek, there are also a couple of fresh faces in the mix. 14-year-old Lia McHugh plays Sprite, who has the ability to cast illusions. "Her powers are utilized in a lot of creative ways in Eternals that become very relevant to the story," McHugh previously shared with Total Film. When it comes to playing a Marvel hero, all actors have a different process. Some folks deep dive into the comics to learn their character's backstory while others prefer to stick to the film script. During a recent chat with ComicBook.com's Brandon David, McHugh shared that she didn't read up on Sprite before making Eternals.
MOVIES
cambridgeday.com

‘Eternals’: Marvel squeezes into a mythology suit

And so the Marvel Cinematic Universe expands in a way it hasn’t since 2014’s “Guardians of the Galaxy,” when joyous, self-deprecating humor propelled a merry band of misfits across the stars on their mission to save a star system. That goal has been a thing in any MCU chapter. It’s how it gets dressed up that’s key to the film’s success. In “Eternals,” directed by recent Academy Award-winner Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”) we get a whole new slate of superheroes, notably diverse (it’s a multiracial lot, with one gay hero, one who is deaf and another battling metal illness) but suited up in unis that have to be some of the most generic, least-inspired Lycra designs in decades. The depth of character too is slight, and the CGI effects don’t really break any ground – and occasionally look “Sharknado” cheesy.
MOVIES
Collider

Barry Keoghan on ‘Eternals,’ What Surprised Him About Making a Marvel Movie, and Who Is the Most Powerful Eternal

With director Chloé Zhao Eternals opening in theaters tomorrow, I recently got to speak with Barry Keoghan about making the Marvel movie. During the interview, he talked about what surprised him about working on a Marvel movie, if the Eternals could have beaten Thanos, if the cast debated who was the most powerful Eternal on set, how he was cast only a few weeks before filming began, and more. In addition, he talked about working on Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin with Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson.
MOVIES

