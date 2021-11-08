CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Nets win fifth straight, take down Toronto Raptors

By Aaron Wilson Jr., for CNN
CNN
CNN
 7 days ago
(CNN) — The Brooklyn Nets extended their winning streak to five games with a 116-103 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. Kevin Durant and James Harden combined for 59 points as the two NBA stars helped the Nets break their 10-game losing streak in Canada, improving their record to 7-3...

