Celebrities

Travis Scott reportedly sued over Astroworld concert in Houston

By Michael Shure, Nexstar Media Wire, Nathaniel Rodriguez, Jasmine Cooper
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HGtiK_0cq0KQ3q00

HOUSTON ( NewsNationNow ) — Rapper Travis Scott is facing at least one lawsuit by a concertgoer who was injured during Friday’s deadly Astroworld tragedy in Houston, which left eight people dead and dozens injured.

According to Billboard , Astroworld attendee Manuel Souza filed a lawsuit against Scott on Saturday, as well as organizer ScoreMore and Live Nation, over the deadly festival. The lawsuit called the incident a “predictable and preventable tragedy.”

Aspiring border agent, engineer among concert dead

So far, Scott, ScoreMore, and Live Nation have not commented publicly on the lawsuit. On Saturday, Scott said he was “devastated” by the deadly chaos of his Astroworld Festival performance.

“My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at the Astroworld Festival performance,” Scott said in a video statement.

Around 50,000 people attended the first night of the two-day event, but as the timer counted down to Scott’s performance, the crowd began pushing forward.

‘Stop the show!’ Houston concertgoers describe chaos

The eight people who were killed were said to be between the ages of 14 and 27. The dead, according to family members, included a 14-year-old high school student; a 16-year-old girl who loved dancing; and a 21-year-old engineering student at the University of Dayton.

Survivors of the chaos said they were battered by the rampaging crowd, which caused them to fear for their lives.

“All of a sudden, your ribs are being crushed. You have someone’s arm in your neck. You’re trying to breathe but you can’t,” said Niaara Goods, 28, of New York, who told the Associated Press that she had to bite a man to get him to move so she could escape.

Goods also said scores of injured people had to be removed with gurneys and wheelchairs after she got to safety.

Houston officials launch investigation into concert surge that killed 8

Security also bore the brunt of the chaos, with Houston’s police chief saying that a security officer had to be given Narcan after being pricked with a needle and passing out.

Scott has come under fire for continuing to perform after noticing someone passed out during the performance, as seen in videos posted to Twitter. In the video, Scott asks the crowd to back up while security tended to the unconscious person.

The videos also show the crowd chanting “stop the show! stop the show!” and one woman even going up to a concert worker to try to stop the show.

Other Twitter users who said they were at the show criticized the handling of the event, citing the lack of enough security and prepared medical staff. Others placed the blame on frenzied fans for their behavior.

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner, who is pregnant with Scott’s second child, responded to the tragic events Sunday.

How To Watch NewsNation

“I just want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing,” Jenner wrote on her Instagram stories.

She added, “my thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured, or affected in any way by yesterday’s events.” She also expressed support “for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community.”

SZA, who also performed that night, said she was speechless over the fatalities.

Scott said he supports the investigation into what happened to help find answers about the tragedy.

“I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need,” he said. “Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support.”

People with information related to the deaths are asked to contact Houston police.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

The Independent

Texas police chief says he personally warned Travis Scott hours before eight died in Astroworld tragedy

The chief of the Houston Police personally warned Travis Scott about crowd control just hours before eight fans died during the tragedy at Astroworld Festival, according to a report. A source with knowledge of Houston Police Chief Troy Finner’s account of the day told the New York Times that he had visited the rapped at his trailer before he took to the stage on Friday in front of 50,000 fans in Houston, Texas.Chief Finner, who knows Mr Scott personally, is said to have relayed his concerns about the energy of the crowd which he said would include very devoted...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Travis Scott
Variety

How Travis Scott’s $5 Million Solo Stage, Set Time May Have Contributed to Astroworld Festival Deaths

A stage constructed solely for Travis Scott’s performance, and the artist’s chosen set time, may have played a role in the crowd surge that left eight Astroworld Festival attendees dead on Friday night (Nov. 5). The concert drew 50,000 people to Houston’s NRG Park, where performers included SZA, Lil Baby and Roddy Ricch, among others, but while billed as a two stage event, Astroworld veered from the usual festival protocol of staggering performances on opposite stages, as Scott (with a special appearance by Drake for their hit “Sicko Mode”) was the only headliner on the so-called “Chills” stage. Sources tell Variety that...
Variety

Drake Breaks Silence on Astroworld Festival Deaths

Drake has made his first public remarks following the tragic deaths of eight people at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival on Friday night (Nov. 5), writing on social media, “I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my head around this devastating tragedy… My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone suffering.” Drake appeared as a surprise guest during Travis Scott’s headlining set, joining him onstage for two tracks, including their 2018 smash “Sicko Mode.” As the sequence of events that led to the “mass casualty” panic of Friday night is revealed,...
Variety

Kylie Jenner & Kardashians Respond to Astroworld Tragedy: ‘Our Family Is in Shock’

The Kardashian-Jenner family has offered their condolences on the tragedy that struck Travis Scott’s Astroworld music festival, leaving eight dead and at least 300 injured from a crowd surge during Scott’s performance. Scott shares a three-year-old daughter with Kylie Jenner, and the couple is currently expecting their second child together. The beauty mogul and reality star was in attendance at the Houston festival over the weekend with their daughter, Stormi, to support the rapper. “Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in any way by yesterday’s events....
Click2Houston.com

Grandmother who attended Astroworld Festival says she bought ‘death ticket’

HOUSTON – One by one, they shared their experiences, or “nightmares,” as they called them. Plaintiffs represented by powerhouse attorneys Benjamin Crump and Alex Hilliard stood in front of the Harris County Civil Courthouse Friday morning detailing what happened on Nov. 5, the day that an iconic Houston staple -- Astroworld -- would be linked forever to a mass casualty tied to megastars.
The Independent

Astroworld news – latest: Travis Scott to pay for funerals as victim’s father says son left off list of dead

Travis Scott has offered to cover the costs of the funerals for the eight victims of Friday’s deadly crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival.Mr Scott also announced on Monday afternoon he was partnering with BetterHelp to provide free therapy for anyone impacted by the tragedy. The rapper and the organisers of the Houston festival are facing more than a dozen lawsuits related to the crowd surge that claimed eight lives and injured 300.More than a dozen lawsuits have been filed in Harris County by Monday against Mr Scott and Live Nation Entertainment. Among those suing Scott and festival organisers...
Radar Online.com

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Ditches Travis Scott, 'Secretly' Jets Out Of Houston In Middle Of Night To Reunite With 'Crisis Mode' Momager Kris Jenner

Kylie Jenner is done playing Travis Scott's supportive girlfriend. The pregnant 24-year-old ditched her baby daddy, reportedly leaving the rapper's $14 million Houston mansion where they've been holed up together since the Astroworld tragedy one week ago. Article continues below advertisement. According to The Sun, Kylie left in secret and...
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Travis Scott Astroworld Festival: Eyewitnesses Describe Terrifying Crush of Crowd and Panic

As the concert world has cautiously returned from 18 months of pandemic lockdown, festivals have been a major force in that comeback, both for fans and promoters. Yet the tragedy at Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival at Houston’s NRG Park, which left at least eight people dead — including a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old — and more than 300 injured as fans rushed toward the stage during Scott’s headlining performance, showed just how quickly disaster can occur. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Astroworld promoter Live Nation have pledged to conduct a full investigation.  Multiple reports from attendees allege that security and emergency...
rolling out

The role Houston lean culture played in Travis Scott music festival tragedy

Travis Scott‘s Astroworld Music Festival was the talk of hip hop after eight people died and hundreds more were injured on Nov. 5. The tragedy around the Houston rapper brings up the darker side of the city’s culture. For decades, Houston has been known for its grills, chop-and-screwed DJ mixes and lean drinking. Lean is a recreational drug beverage mixed with prescription cough syrup and a soft drink. Popular hip hop figures like rappers Pimp C and Fredo Santana died from complications stemming from lean, as well as A$AP Yams, co-owner of the A$AP Mob collective.
Houston Chronicle

Grieder: Houston and Harris County's role in Astroworld tragedy must be examined

You know the old phrase: success has many fathers, but failure is an orphan. That seems to be the policy city and county leaders have embraced in the wake of Friday’s tragedy at Astroworld, Travis Scott’s annual music festival, which left eight people dead, including 14-year-old John Hilgert and 16-year-old Brianna Rodriguez, both high school students from Houston.
The Independent

Astroworld: Protest at Travis Scott’s home as 9-year-old dies from injuries

Angry protesters have been demonstrating outside the home of Travis Scott, the performer whose recent show resulted in 10 deaths, including a 9-year-old. Crowds pushing up against the stage during the Astroworld festival in Houston resulted in hundreds of injuries and 10 deaths during Mr Scott's – whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II – performance. The performer has been criticised by some who allege he instigated and encouraged the dangerous activity during his show. The 5 November show drew 50,000 people to the sold-out festival. Protesters carried signs outside, including one that read "You Destroyed...
alternativemissoula.com

Travis Scott, Live Nation Sued for $1 Million by Injured Astroworld Attendee Over ‘Predictable’ Tragedy – Report

UPDATE (Nov. 8):. Live Nation has released a statement regarding the events that took place at Astroworld Fest. A rep told XXL on Nov. 8, "We continue to support and assist local authorities in their ongoing investigation so that both the fans who attended and their families can get the answers they want and deserve, and we will address all legal matters at the appropriate time."
