Young mother and elderly priest among Tigrayans arrested in Addis Ababa, witnesses say

By Katie Polglase, Gianluca Mezzofiore, Richard Allen Greene, CNN
WRAL
 7 days ago

CNN — Witnesses say Tigrayans are being arrested in Addis Ababa in a wave of alleged ethnic targeting by authorities, after a year-long conflict in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region. The detentions follow a dramatic escalation in the war last week, when the federal government declared a state of emergency...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Person
Abiy Ahmed
