Eleanor Winrow of Wilton Participates in Emerson Stage's Production of The Late Wedding

Photo courtesy of wcupa.edu. Almost two years of remote and adaptive, outdoors performances have gone by, and West Chester University’s Dance Company (UDC) is finally making their return to the stage in Madeleine Wing Adler Theatre. “Resurgence” is such a fitting title for the fall dance concert as the choreographers, dancers and creative team work diligently to put together an epic staged production. After getting a sneak peek into the rehearsal process, it is true enough to say that this is a show you are not going to want to miss. Christina McLaughlin, senior choreographer, dancer and vice president, says that “‘Resurgence’ is going to be one of the best concerts that UDC has put on since I first joined the company in 2019. There is so much variety between the dances and everyone is bringing their A-Game: it’s impressive.”

WEST CHESTER, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO