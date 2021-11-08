CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eleanor Winrow of Wilton Participates in Emerson Stage's Production of The Late Wedding

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmerson College students participated in Emerson Stage's production of The Late Wedding in conjunction with their 2021-2022 season. Among them was Eleanor Winrow who is majoring in Theatre and...

Muhlenberg Weekly

MTA Studio productions hit the stage

The Muhlenberg Theater Association showcased both the acting and producing skills of its members in the Trexler Pavilion for Theater and Dance this past weekend. The unique collection of student-produced plays left the audience feeling every emotion, from bright and lively to somber and moved. These plays included “Dandelions,” written and directed by Clarissa Shirley ‘22; “The Masque of the Red Death” by Edgar Allen Poe, directed by Bekka Broyles ‘22; “Guest Speaker,” written and directed by Joey Marcacci ‘23; and “Scared Silly,” written by Don Zolidis and directed by Eden Kaufman ‘23.
MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, PA
johnstonsunrise.net

'The Late Wedding' coming to stage in Providence

The Brown University/Trinity Repertory Company MFA Programs in Acting and Directing present “The Late Wedding” by Christopher Chen, directed by Aileen Wen McGroddy. Performances run Nov. 11 through Nov. 21 at the Pell Chafee Performance Center, 87 Empire St., Providence. General admission is $15 with a discounted price of $10...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Binghampton University Pipe Dream

Hinman Production Company presents “Clue: On Stage”

Halloween may be over, but its spirit was still alive this past weekend in Hinman Production Company’s (HPC) production of the horror-comedy “Clue: On Stage.”. In many ways, “Clue: On Stage” is a magic act. The colorful chaos that unfolds on the stage not only entertains but also distracts from the murder mystery playing out before your eyes. The play followed a cast of mysterious individuals brought together at a suspicious manor to confront the man blackmailing all of them, and from there a series of hijinks played out full of secrets, deception and a fair amount of murder.
webcenterfairbanks.com

UAF Theatre stages production of Moliere’s play “The Misanthrope”

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - A 17th-century comedy of manners is getting a modern makeover in a news production from the University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF) Theatre Department. Moliere’s 1666 play “The Misanthrope” will be performed at the Lee H. Salisbury Lab Theatre. “We’re taking it and kind of modernizing it...
FAIRBANKS, AK
Spinal Column

HVS performing arts back on stage with fall productions

The Lakeland High School Theatre Company (LTC) is proud to present the charming comedy “Emma” as its fall theatrical production. The curtain will rise in the Lakeland High School Center for Performing Arts at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12 and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13.
LAKELAND, MI
Davis Enterprise

Unusual productions take the stage at Mondavi

The Mondavi Center is presenting two innovative and unusual new productions this month — one in Jackson Hall this week, then another that will visit later in the month. Both shows focus on female performers, and both are artistic efforts that draw inspiration from real-life situations and encounters, and in the process illuminate American life.
DAVIS, CA
WSFA

Alabama Shakespeare Festival prepares for on-stage production Cinderella

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Shakespeare Festival is preparing for its next on-stage production, Cinderella!. This is Rogers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella, a Tony Award-winning musical from the creators of “South Pacific” and “The Sound of Music” that is said to delight audiences with its surprisingly contemporary take on the classic tale. It’s described as hilarious and romantic, an experience for anyone who has ever had a dream.
ALABAMA STATE
Main Line Media News

Fall student theater productions on stage at MCCC’s Blue Bell, Pottstown campuses

BLUE BELL/POTTSTOWN — A year-and-a-half after an entirely virtual theatrical space, the curtain is about to rise once again on in-person shows at Montgomery County Community College. MCCC announced its two fall student theater productions: “Orlando” at Blue Bell Campus and “Incorruptible” at Pottstown Campus. Tickets are on sale now...
POTTSTOWN, PA
hamlethub.com

'A Christmas Carol; The Musical', Live on Stage in White Plains

The holidays are here! In this season of coming together with family & friends, enjoy the tradition of experiencing live theatre again. Come to ~. a spectacular musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ most well-known story. This timeless story enjoyed a decade-long run at the Theatre at Madison Square Garden. Order...
WHITE PLAINS, NY
Quad

UDC’s “Resurgence” to the Stage

Photo courtesy of wcupa.edu. Almost two years of remote and adaptive, outdoors performances have gone by, and West Chester University’s Dance Company (UDC) is finally making their return to the stage in Madeleine Wing Adler Theatre. “Resurgence” is such a fitting title for the fall dance concert as the choreographers, dancers and creative team work diligently to put together an epic staged production. After getting a sneak peek into the rehearsal process, it is true enough to say that this is a show you are not going to want to miss. Christina McLaughlin, senior choreographer, dancer and vice president, says that “‘Resurgence’ is going to be one of the best concerts that UDC has put on since I first joined the company in 2019. There is so much variety between the dances and everyone is bringing their A-Game: it’s impressive.”
WEST CHESTER, PA
thefocus.news

