Awesome location by land and water, right off of Y Road in Linn Creek and at the 29 mile marker with cove protection, deep water, and a main channel view. Large Boat House included in the sale that is grandfather with Ameren, along with a two well dock. New Rip Rap recently added along with a water filtration system with the private well. This home features a great size living room and dining area lake side. Lots of deck space for entertaining that has mostly new decking. Three large bedrooms downs stairs with two full bathrooms. There is a spacious laundry room with the walk out access. There is 112 feet of lake front and over an acre of land that provides for so many options for building another property or adding on to the existing home. Vacation rentals are also allowed!

LINN CREEK, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO