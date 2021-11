I have a new favorite film and it’s Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck kissing farewell on the tarmac this weekend before she took off in a private jet. It’s all very Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman in Casablanca—plus a fur coat, minus the specter of Nazis. And actually, Ben and Jen look rather happy whereas those two had just realized that they probably would never see each other again. So I suppose the big similarities are just two attractive people kissing in a cinematic way by an airplane. I’ll take it!

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 7 DAYS AGO