CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

American Airlines gives flight attendants extra pay during holiday season

By Yan Kaner
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZgA21_0cq0JrjY00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — American Airlines is giving flight attendants a bonus in an effort to prevent another operational meltdown during the holiday season.

According to an internal memo, that was shared with 8 News Now, American flight attendants who work between Nov. 23 to Nov. 29 and Dec. 22 to Jan 2. will get a 150% premium.

California school investigating controversial question on history quiz

For employees, who have no absences between Nov. 15th and Jan. 2nd will receive a 300% premium for the holiday hours they work.

“To ensure we’re providing certainty for both our customers and team members, we’re doubling down on our efforts related to our schedule and staffing,” COO David Seymour said in a staff note on Friday. “On the schedule front, we’ve ensured that November and December are built to meet customer demand and that they are fully supportable by our staffing.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06iFoY_0cq0JrjY00

The one-time premium for peak holiday travel periods is being offered to help American Airlines meet the expected consumer demand.

“We are welcoming back many team members and aggressively onboarding many new hires as well,” Seymour said. “Nearly 1,800 flight attendants have returned from leaves in Nov. and that’ll continue in
Dec. with 800 more.”

1 wounded in shooting at San Diego Zoo Safari Park: SDPD

American adds that the airline anticipates 4,000 new team members will be joining the company in the fourth quarter and that they will have more than 600 new flight attendants join the team by the end of Dec.

This comes as the airline is still trying to replace furloughed flight attendants during the pandemic.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
San Diego, CA
Business
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#Holiday Season#Weather#San Diego Zoo Safari Park#Klas#8 News Now#Sdpd American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
683K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy